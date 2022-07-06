Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottsboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Hollywood, Powell, Section, Pisgah, Dutton, Langston and Larkinsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

