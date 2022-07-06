ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

McNally announces Tennessee Arts Commission grants for local organizations

By The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has released a list of grant award recipients from the Tennessee Arts Commission for Anderson County. This is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout the year.

The places receiving grants include:

  • Norris Elementary School, $25,000
  • Appalachian Arts Craft Center, $2,000
  • Children's Museum of Oak Ridge, $27,440 and $1,700
  • Museum of Appalachia, $7,100
  • Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, $9,100
  • Oak Ridge Community Art Center, $12,480
  • And, the Oak Ridge Playhouse, $16,500.

“Congratulations to the many organizations receiving these grants,” McNally stated in a news release. “This investment in the arts will enrich our local arts culture, stimulate economic development and help attract tourism and jobs to Anderson County.”

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission in the release. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 annual and rolling grants during Fiscal Year 2023, totaling up to $11.7 million dollars. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. The $11.7 million includes recurring state or federal funding only. These grants do not include additional one-time pandemic-related relief such as National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), NEA American Rescue Plan (ARP), TN Nonprofit Arts & Culture Recovery Fund, or state COVID supplemental funding. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Creative Placemaking, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.

The Commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member Commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism and a more balanced education for our children. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.

