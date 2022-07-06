ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFs0W_0gVrbikE00
To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911. (File)

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 25, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,578 registered cases (up by 131 from the previous count) and 15,499 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 29, 40,944 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose, 36,072 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,680 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 6

Petty theft: 400 block Prospect Street, noon

June 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 10 a.m.

June 20

Felony grand theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 5:05 p.m.

June 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 6:50 p.m.

June 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

June 25

Tampering with vehicle: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 a.m.

Simple battery: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 9:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

June 26

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block High Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2400 block Calle del Oro, 4:45 p.m.

June 27

Petty theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:15 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10 p.m.

June 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Monte Vista Avenue, 3 a.m.

Drunk in public: 3200 block Nobel Drive, 11:53 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 8:25 p.m.

June 29

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: La Jolla Parkway, 5:22 a.m.

Petty theft: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2100 block Vallecitos, 5 p.m.

July 3

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:47 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 8700 block Gilman Drive, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Departments Updates

On June 30, a man got into an argument with the owner of Tire Four Less at 1048 East Valley Parkway. The man was able to get inside a back room and take about $300-$400 of cash. He then pushed the owner out of his way when he tried to stop him. The man’s girlfriend was at the business with him and helped stop employees from calling 911. Police Officers, with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s Helicopter, ASTREA, located the pair near their home and were arrested without any further issues. On her trip to jail, the woman decided that she did not wish to go to jail. She was brought to Palomar Medical Center for possible medical issues and began biting, punching, and kicking officers. She was then charged with violently resisting officers, on top of her robbery and conspiracy charges.
ESCONDIDO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car hits San Diego Police vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a collision in which a driver struck a patrol car in Bankers Hill Tuesday morning and then fled the scene. SDPD officials said a department vehicle was in the 2100 block of Front Street at around 3:45 a.m. when it was hit by a car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Camino, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police Blotter#Vandalism#Villa La Jolla Drive
sandiegocountynews.com

Two-vehicle collision injures driver in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA–One person suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle rollover collision Wednesday afternoon in the Loma Alta neighborhood in Oceanside. Oceanside Fire Department medical personnel and Oceanside Police received a report of the collision at around 3:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Barnwell Street near Mesa Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below. The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Unvaccinated City of San Diego employees who refuse testing will be fired

Mayor Todd Gloria held his monthly media briefing Thursday, where he discussed the return of major conventions and events and their impact on the city budget and local economy. Gloria said businesses and conventions choose San Diego as their destination because of our COVID-19 response, and our high vaccination rate,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Skateboarder Injured After Riding into Oncoming Traffic in San Diego

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Came to Woman's Aid on MTS Bus Pleads Not Guilty in Passenger's Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the April 30, 2022, death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to "a violent disturbance" aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy