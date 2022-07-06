ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Multiple lanes close on I-215 after car catches fire

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Several lanes have been closed along I-215 after a car caught on fire Wednesday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), three lanes are closed on I-215 right before exit 18.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details have been released.

