Multiple lanes close on I-215 after car catches fire
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Several lanes have been closed along I-215 after a car caught on fire Wednesday evening.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), three lanes are closed on I-215 right before exit 18.
No injuries have been reported.
