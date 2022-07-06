ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County's COVID cases up 25.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160zd8_0gVrbLdd00

Tennessee reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 13,991 new cases. That's down 16.6% from the previous week's tally of 16,770 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tennessee ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 1.75% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Anderson County reported 156 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 124 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,927 cases and 346 deaths.

Across Tennessee, cases fell in 13 counties, with the best declines in Shelby County, with 2,204 cases from 2,231 a week earlier; in Fayette County, with 93 cases from 115; and in Tipton County, with 142 cases from 152.

Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Benton County with 458 cases per 100,000 per week; Carroll County with 407; and Perry County with 384. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Knox County

Adding the most new cases overall were Shelby County, with 2,204 cases; Davidson County, with 1,699 cases; and Knox County, with 1,002. Weekly case counts rose in 79 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hamilton, Davidson and Knox counties.

In Tennessee, 84 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 50 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,124,120 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 26,714 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Tennessee's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 896
  • The week before that: 833
  • Four weeks ago: 525

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Anderson County, TN
Health
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee Speaks Out Following Reports of Negative Comments Made About Public School Teachers

Governor Bill Lee spoke out Wednesday following reports of negative comments that were made about public school teachers. Governor Lee was reportedly at a reception in Cool Springs hosted by Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn. Governor Lee is working to bring “classical charter schools” to Tennessee and wants to create a partnership with Hillsdale to expand civics and the K-12 education approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Benton County#Gannett#Johns Hopkins University
WEKU

Dead Alligator found in southeast KY leads to multiple charges for a Harlan county man

A Harlan County man is facing several charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The investigation started after reports of an alligator in a creek in southeastern Kentucky. In a press release, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers say 23-year-old Cameron Cornett of Big Laurel is charged with illegally transporting an inherently dangerous exotic animal, not reporting its escape to authorities, and not having a permit to have the animal in his possession.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

TDA: Two cases of possibly fatal horse illness found in Middle Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the state veterinarian's office confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. The cases were in Middle Tennessee. one was in Rutherford County, near Nashville, and the other was in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can be fatal, but several previous cases were also mild. It is usually caused by a bacteria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wvlt.tv

TWRA recounts deadly Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released the statistics of activity over the Fourth of July weekend. A ten-year-old girl died in a boating accident on the Tennessee River. Another boating accident resulted in severe injuries. In 2022, there have been 16 boating-related fatalities, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy