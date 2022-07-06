Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension

Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save against the New York Rangers in overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.

The signing gives the Penguins a dependable option behind All-Star Tristan Jarry.

The 30-year-old DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22, going 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

His three shutouts tied a career high he set in 2018-19.

DeSmith set a franchise record for saves in a shutout on April 21 when he stopped 52 shots by the Boston Bruins.

