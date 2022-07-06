ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Lawmaker resigns after conviction for COVID treatment fraud

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A legislator has resigned her seat after being convicted of falsely claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for COVID-19. Republican state Rep. Tricia Derges of Nixa, Missouri,...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/

