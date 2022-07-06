Lawmaker resigns after conviction for COVID treatment fraud

Click here to read the full article. Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentence comes after the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations last December, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Chauvin to 25 years, while the defense asked for 20. Magnuson hit in between those requests, sentencing Chauvin to 21 years on Thursday, with credit for the time he has served, NBC reports. In May 2021, Chauvin, along with three other ex-Minneapolis cops,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO