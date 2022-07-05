ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in parked vehicle in Tampa, man may have been shot, police say

By Amy Gehrt
 2 days ago
The death of a man whose decomposing body was found in a parked vehicle in Tampa Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The death of a man whose decomposing body was found in a parked vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street around 8:25 a.m. to investigate a report about a vehicle that was surrounded by flies, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday night.

A body was found inside the vehicle, but initially, officers did not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death, according to the agency.

However, the medical examiner’s office notified police later in the day that the man had a wound to his neck that may have been caused by a gunshot, the release said. The wound was not visible at the scene due to the condition of the body, according to police.

The man’s identity has not been determined. Detectives have been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Teen arrested, suspects sought in Tampa shooting that injured 4, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Tampa that sent four people to area hospitals Wednesday night, according to police. The teen and three other people were sitting on the southwest corner of Courtland Street and E Chelsea Street when they began arguing with someone in a silver Nissan Altima around 6:30 p.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
Tampa man arrested in slaying of Temple Terrace teen Nilexia Alexander, police say

A 44-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Hillsborough County girl, the Tampa Police Department announced Thursday night. The body of Nilexia Alexander, a runaway from Temple Terrace, was found by the road in the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue around 4 a.m. on May 6. Days later, her mother clutched a photo of her daughter as she tearfully pleaded for help to bring her child’s killer to justice.
Tampa police investigate possible homicide after man found dead in car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a possible homicide after they said a man was found dead in a car Tuesday morning. The Tampa Police Department said officers went to the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street around 8:25 a.m. for a parked car that was surrounded by flies.
Carjacking suspect pointed unloaded BB gun at Pinellas deputies before he was fatally shot, chief says

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
TPD: Man found dead in parked car surrounded by flies

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found dead in a parked car surrounded by flies near Robles Park at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. The car was parked in the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street. Initially, police said there didn't appear to be any kind of foul play involved when the man was first found dead.
Public Safety
4 people shot in Tampa, police say

Four people were shot in Tampa on Wednesday night, according to police. Three men and one woman were shot in the area of Courtland Street N and Chelsea Street E, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release at 7:52 p.m. All four were taken to area hospitals for...
No human remains found in Largo cold case excavation

An excavation of a Largo property in search of evidence in a 1982 missing person case did not turn up any remains, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday. Sheriff’s officials said they received several tips that human remains were buried at 1201 Gooden Crossing in Largo. Investigators excavated the scene from June 28 until Wednesday, but their search did not yield any evidence connected to the disappearance of Retha Hiers.
Man arrested for slashing tires in Largo

Fourth of July celebrations ended with pricey repairs for some neighbors in Largo. Officials say a man went around slashing tires on at least 20 cars Monday night and some people didn't know it until they got up to go to work Tuesday morning.
Tampa man killed by Pinellas deputies wanted 'a nice shootout,' police say

A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

