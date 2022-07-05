Body found in parked vehicle in Tampa, man may have been shot, police say

The death of a man whose decomposing body was found in a parked vehicle in Tampa Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The death of a man whose decomposing body was found in a parked vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street around 8:25 a.m. to investigate a report about a vehicle that was surrounded by flies, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday night.

A body was found inside the vehicle, but initially, officers did not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death, according to the agency.

However, the medical examiner’s office notified police later in the day that the man had a wound to his neck that may have been caused by a gunshot, the release said. The wound was not visible at the scene due to the condition of the body, according to police.

The man’s identity has not been determined. Detectives have been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.