Football

Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse sets commitment date

By Cami Griffin
 2 days ago
Four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is close to making a decision on where to continue his playing career.

The Westlake product announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be announcing his commitment on July 15. Greathouse is rated the No. 17 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

Texas has targeted Greathouse for quite some time now, but it appears Notre Dame remains the favorite to land him. There are five 247Sports crystal ball predictions entered for Greathouse in favor of the Fighting Irish.

Considering Texas has already landed five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett, the Longhorns already look strong at the position for this cycle.

