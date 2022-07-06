Brush fire at Frenchman Coulee under control by Grant County firefighters

UPDATE: Grant County firefighters have a brush fire near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area under control as of 6:15 p.m. on July 5, according to GCSO PIO Kyle Foreman. Three-quarters of the recreationists in the popular area were confirmed to evacuate because there is only one road providing entry and exit.

Thanks to a prompt response from Grant County fire crews, the brush fire was contained to just two acres. Mop-up protocols have been initiated as firefighters investigate the cause and clear up any debris or embers that could re-ignite.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

Map provided by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office

QUINCY, Wash. — Anyone near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area in Grant County must evacuate immediately as emergency responders rush to the scene to combat a wildfire that was reported on Tuesday evening.

According to an emergency alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Level 3 evacuations are in effect for the Frenchman Coulee area (21935 Vantage Road SW) as of 5:35 p.m. on July 5, 2022. Under Level 3 evacuation advisories, anyone in the impacted region must vacate immediately.

GCSO officials say fire units are on the scene and that it’s largely concentrated in “The Feathers” climbing area. As of this publishing, there are no further details regarding the size or extent of the wildfire.

Roads in the area will be blocked to preserve public safety and allow emergency vehicles to access the impacted areas. This rock climbing and recreationist area is located off I-90 in Grant County.

Law enforcement officials will visit residences and buildings that are impacted by the evacuation warnings. 24-hour patrols are going to be in the area to monitor activity and direct traffic with roadblocks.

“A wildfire threatens your safety and the safety of your family. Local authorities will give you advice about what roads you should take to leave the area,” GCSO officials stated via social media.

Updates will be offered by officials from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.