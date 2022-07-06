ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Love Lurra in Auburn makes clean beauty accessible

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a buzz-term that's just about everywhere on the internet: clean beauty and clean makeup. But for mother Karla Lockett and daughter Mesha Lockett, clean beauty is more than just an internet sensation. It's been their calling for the past ten years. It started out as a personal solution...

www.king5.com

KING-5

8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?. Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue. This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Spice up your next meal with some chorizo

SEATTLE — You’ve probably seen chorizo in the meat section at the grocery store. But if you have questions about this spicy, Spanish, and Mexican staple, Chef Tom Douglas has some answers. He joins us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Canoe trip seeks to reawaken dormant Northwest tribe

LANGLEY, Wash — Mike Evans stood on the shore of Puget Sound Thursday welcoming the return of Native people to the south end of Whidbey Island, where the Snohomish people lived for thousands of years. "There are many Snohomish members still living on the island, but nobody knows who...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING-5

Fall City woman gives traumatized rescue horses a second chance

FALL CITY, Wash. — At Kataluna Horsemanship, Katie Berman uses compassion to build trust with traumatized horses needing a second chance. "The ones that need the most help seem to reach out to us the most and that's kind of how we pick the ones that end up coming to the rescue," Berman said.
FALL CITY, WA
seattlerefined.com

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop serves authentic Mexican desserts in Renton

La Michoacana in Renton is a total vibe! The dessert and ice cream shop opened three months ago and offers authentic Mexican desserts like Paletas, Bolis, Churros, MangoHelada Cups and so much more! Perfect for that summer ice cream fix, think fresh fruit flavors like strawberry and mango with real fruit chunks to satisfy your cravings. We are told the best-selling paletas is the strawberry and cream. With both sweet and spicy flavor options, there's something for everyone. With little photo stations set up throughout, the space also lends itself perfectly to capture those Instagram moments. Plan your visit this summer, La Michoacana is located at 3700 NE Fourth St. in Renton. With all the hot pink shining bright, you can't miss it!
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Hands-on learning is back in business at Pacific Science Center

SEATTLE — "It's so nice to have people back," said Diana Johns, vice president of exhibits, education, and outreach at Pacific Science Center. The Seattle Center mainstay opened to the general public this week for the first time in more than two years. "It's noisy and lovely," Johns said....
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Swanky Scoop Shop Officially Open in Woodinville

425 previously reported on Swanky Scoop’s early beginnings as a pop-up ice cream shop while the permanent location in Woodinville’s Woodin Creek Village was being completed. Now the Swanky doors are open, providing sweet relief from the summer heat. Owner and ice cream composer Bonnie Plottner has designed...
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING-5

The '80s are calling you, yes you! - What's Up This Week

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy / July 12 / White River Amphitheatre. The '80s are coming to Auburn! Bands REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will share that stage for a nostalgic night of music on July 12 at the White River Amphitheater. In need of some laughs? Comedy icon and...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

As people return to the office, pet surrenders have increased, are these related?

Animal shelters across the country are reporting a big uptick in the number of pets being surrendered. Seattle Humane says they’ve received several calls from the media, wondering if it’s people who adopted a pet during the pandemic who are surrendering them now that they’re going back to the office. But Seattle Humane says that’s simply not true.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Cruise review: Seattle to Alaska on the Discovery Princess

My wife and I were just mildly interested in traveling to Alaska when we booked a cruise in June this year. We were actually more interested in experiencing what life is like aboard a cruise ship and visiting Alaska was just an added bonus. As it turns out, it was a pleasant surprise.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Chipotle, Habit Burger coming to U.P.

City of University Place announcement. Curious observers may have noticed a lot of demolition work occurring on the site of the old Captain Nemo’s at 4020 Bridgeport Way West. Work on the site began in mid-June to make way for two new businesses, Chipotle and Habit Burger. Both new...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Auburn : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Auburn , Washington

Explore Auburn’s stunning trails by foot, bike or horseback. Here are some of the best trails in our region. The Interurban Trail runs parallel to the Union Pacific Railroad. It runs north-to-south through Tukwila Kent, Auburn and Algona as well as Pacific. It measures approximately 17 miles in length, with 4.5 miles through Auburn. The trail can be accessed from Main Street, 15th Street Southwest and The Outlet Collection.
AUBURN, WA

