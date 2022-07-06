ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County to propose abortion support for employees, residents

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — As a reproduction rights rally took to the streets of Cleveland Tuesday evening, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced plans to provide support for county employees and residents.

Budish is planning to propose policy to Cuyahoga County Council that, among other things, would assist employees with transportation and lodging costs for those who have to go out of state for abortions or other reproductive healthcare not legal in Ohio.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade set women back 50 years, and is just the beginning for what could be a host of rights stripped from women in America,” Budish said in a statement. “As county government, I believe we are in this together, and we want to be as supportive as we can during this difficult time. That’s why we’re proposing these initial actions today, and look forward to working with local partners on other ideas and strategies going forward.”

For residents who aren’t employees, the proposal would also offer financial grants to organizations who already work to provide abortion care for all.

Budish also wants to pass a reproductive health nondiscrimination ordinance that would make it illegal to fire someone because of a reproductive health choice they made.

It was not immediately clear how the proposals would be funded.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

