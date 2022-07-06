ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Michael Jordan named cover athlete of NBA 2K23 game

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385NF8_0gVrWaDR00

CHICAGO – Receiving multiple honors is nothing new for the Bulls legend who won six NBA championships and five Most Valuable Player awards.

Now Michael Jordan has another distinction which he’s gotten multiple times in the video gaming world.

On Tuesday, 2K Sports announced that the Hall of Famer will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K2 with pre-orders for the popular game are set to begin on July 7th.

This marks the fourth time that Jordan has been on the front of the well-established basketball game series that has been going for 24 years. He was also on the cover of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12, and the NBA 2K16 Special Edition as well.

The legend will be featured on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA 2K23 Championship Edition of the game, which is scheduled to be released on September 9th.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K Alfie Brody in a statement. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.”

One thing that will be included in this game that was put into NBA 2K11 was “The Jordan Challenge,” where gamers can recreate 15 of the most memorable moments from his career. These come from his time at North Carolina, the Bulls, along with his time on Team USA.

Considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of basketball, Jordan won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards along with five regular season MVPs. All of those accolades came during his time with the Bulls from 1984-1993 then 1995-1998.

The 14-time All-Star concluded his playing career with the Wizards in 2003 and is now the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Get Huge Update

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k2#Nba 2k16#Basketball#Nba Finals#Nba#K Sports#The Hall Of Famer#Championship Edition#Global Marketing Strategy
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS DFW

Fastest boy in the country to attend college with no track team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year.  "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NBA's top 5 players: Where do Kevin Durant, Steph Curry rank?

When discussing the top five current players in the NBA, what holds more value: individual accolades, team success or a combination of both?. Skip Bayless broke it all down on "Undisputed" by ranking the top five players currently in the league. A spoiler: He had Kevin Durant at the top.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Have A Better Record Against Him, But He Dominated Kevin Garnett

Once an All-American power forward at Auburn University, Barkley turned into a lottery pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 by going No. 5 overall. After that, he transformed into one of the game’s best overall players. Barkley is a former rebounding champion that won the 1993 NBA MVP Award while leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won two gold medals and when he retired he was the fourth player in NBA history to achieve 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Names 5 Best Players In NBA, LeBron Not Listed

Would it surprise you to know that Fox's Skip Bayless doesn't consider LeBron James a top five player in the NBA? If it does, you really don't know him that well and his latest list proves it. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless revealed his top five players in the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Legendary NBA Commercial From 1987 Starred Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "America's Game. It's Fantastic."

The NBA is a booming multi-billion dollar enterprise in the current era, with every franchise worth more than a billion dollars, and most much more than that. This translates into the salaries the players get paid today, and the contracts stars have signed just this offseason are a representation of that. But this wasn't always the case in the league's history.
Sports Illustrated

Michael Jordan to Grace ’NBA 2K’ Cover for Fourth Time

The popular NBA 2K video game franchise is reaching back in time to feature one of the sport’s all-time greats on its next cover. Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been selected as the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, marking the fourth time that the six-time league champion has adorned the game’s cover. NBA 2K23 is the 23rd edition of the franchise, and so perhaps it’s fitting that a famous No. 23 would grace its cover.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan versus Isiah Thomas beef continues

Dating back to the 1980s, Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas do not like each other. That remains the same today. In a story posted by the Inquisitr, Michael Jordan mentioned to them the story of his and Thomas's relationship. Jordan claims the story starts at the 1985 NBA All-Star game.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over $2M raised for toddler whose parents were killed in Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A GoFundMe fundraiser has now raised more than $2.1 million for a 2-year-old boy who lost both his parents during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, were among the seven people killed in Monday’s tragedy. A […]
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy