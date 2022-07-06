Michael Jordan named cover athlete of NBA 2K23 game

CHICAGO – Receiving multiple honors is nothing new for the Bulls legend who won six NBA championships and five Most Valuable Player awards.

Now Michael Jordan has another distinction which he’s gotten multiple times in the video gaming world.

On Tuesday, 2K Sports announced that the Hall of Famer will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K2 with pre-orders for the popular game are set to begin on July 7th.

This marks the fourth time that Jordan has been on the front of the well-established basketball game series that has been going for 24 years. He was also on the cover of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12, and the NBA 2K16 Special Edition as well.

The legend will be featured on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA 2K23 Championship Edition of the game, which is scheduled to be released on September 9th.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K Alfie Brody in a statement. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.”

One thing that will be included in this game that was put into NBA 2K11 was “The Jordan Challenge,” where gamers can recreate 15 of the most memorable moments from his career. These come from his time at North Carolina, the Bulls, along with his time on Team USA.

Considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of basketball, Jordan won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards along with five regular season MVPs. All of those accolades came during his time with the Bulls from 1984-1993 then 1995-1998.

The 14-time All-Star concluded his playing career with the Wizards in 2003 and is now the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.