Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For the third time in the last 3 weeks, another large great white shark has been tracked into the waters off the coast of Maine. This time, it's the busy waters of Casco Bay, as a 12-foot mature great white shark named Bobby E pinged acoustic receivers between Jewell Island and Bailey Island.

MAINE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO