Thieves get away with thousands in Apple products at Lafayette store; flee scene in BMW

By Dionne Johnson
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Lafayette Police need the public’s help identifying two females who they say stole thousands in Apple product devices from a local retail store.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the theft happened in late June at Best Buy on Johnston Street.

She said both women entered the store wearing masks and then passed all points of sale with approximately $4,099.96 worth of Apple products, got into a white BMW with a covered license plate, and fled the scene.

(Suspect vehicle, white BMW with covered license plate, LPD)

Green said face masks are giving thieves more confidence.

She said while the mask makes it difficult to tracking suspects down, police are continuing to investigate and make arrests in these crimes.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects should contact police at 337-232-TIPS( 8477) or dial your local 911.

