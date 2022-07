Knoxville residents have been wondering for a while now if WBIR-TV meteorologist Cassie Nall is leaving the station. Nall joined 10 News as a weather anchor last year but has been missing from broadcasting recently. Viewers want to know what happened to Cassie Nall and if she made a quiet exit from WBIR. Her colleagues at 10 News have put the rumors to rest for now.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO