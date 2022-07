SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One of the 9-year-old boys hit by an SUV in South Jordan has died following the incident, city officials announced Thursday. The child, who has been identified by family as Brayden Long, was one of two boys riding an e-bike on 11400 South on Wednesday when they were struck by the vehicle. The other boy, also 9-years-old, remains in serious but stable condition.

