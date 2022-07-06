ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, TX

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating sexual assault of inmate inside jail

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it opened an investigation after an inmate reported being sexually assaulted by another inmate in the Lee County Jail. The inmate made the report to a corrections officer on June 21.

LCSO said criminal charges have since been filed against the accused inmate.

According to a release, the policies and procedures in the Lee County Jail are currently under review to ensure this type of activity does not occur at any time in the future.

LCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.

KXAN

Body of missing swimmer found after three-day search

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Four dead, one injured in fatal I-10 crash

Interstate 10 eastbound in Gonzales County was shutdown for more than 11 hours after a fatal crash was reported, Wednesday, July 6. The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the city Waelder, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rueben San Miguel and involved three truck-tractors with semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KCEN

2 men identified after dying from a trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of the two men who died after they were buried alive when a trench collapsed in Jarrell. The two men were identified as Jimmy L. Alvarado, 20, and Jose Vargas Ramirez, 39, wrote WCSO's Lt. Russell Travis in an email to 6 News.
JARRELL, TX
CBS Austin

South Austin & Round Rock ACC campuses given "all clear" after bomb threat

UPDATE: Police have cleared the ACC Round Rock and South Austin campuses after investigating a bomb threat. Nothing was found. All campuses will resume normal operations on Friday. Further details were not immediately available. ================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials with Austin Community College say their Round Rock and South Austin campuses...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
