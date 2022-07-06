ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro man is dead after reports said a piece of a building that was being demolished fell on him...

www.wbir.com

WKYT 27

Bell County man killed in demolition accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Bell County is dead following an accident while demolishing an old building. WYMT confirmed Larry Lewis, 74, was killed in the accident Tuesday evening. Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office say during the demolition of an old, burned house, Lewis and...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WBIR

White Pine PD: No one hurt after train hits car

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — Two people are okay after a train hit a car in White Pine Thursday morning, according to the White Pine Police Department. The car attempted to cross the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on Main Street near Maple Street shortly before 6 a.m. The car was struck in the back right by a Norfolk Southern train, the WPPD said.
WHITE PINE, TN
somerset106.com

Man Killed In Bell County While Demolishing Old Building

The Bell County Coroner confirms a man is dead following an accident while demolishing an old structure. 74-year-old Larry Lewis was killed Tuesday evening during the demolition of an old, burned house. Lewis and another man were reportedly attempting to pull down an I-beam over the garage when the chain holding the beam to the equipment broke. The I-beam then fell onto Lewis, crushing him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Man Rescued In Clay County After Flood Water Sweeps Away The Truck He Was In

Officials with the Manchester Fire Department reported they were called out to KY 638 Tuesday night where a truck had been swept away by flood water with the driver still inside. When the team arrived, they found the man hanging out the window of the truck with the water continuing to rise around him. Firefighters were able to grab the man and get him to safety. He was then turned over to Clay County EMS. Officials say this is why they preach “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when flooding is possible. They say not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you also risk the lives of first responders.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Two hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-40 near Cherry Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital, one with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a wrong-way crash involving three cars on eastbound Interstate 40 in Knoxville Thursday evening. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near the Cherry Street exit around 6 p.m. According...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Florida man dies after Dandridge tractor accident, sheriff says

Townsend remembers Walker’s Catfish Cabin after overnight fire. Ice cream parlor to soon serve scoops on University of Tennessee’s campus. The University of Tennessee announced the latest scoop: a new old-fashioned ice cream parlor will open its doors in the fall. Lines and trees down in Shorpshire. Updated:...
WBIR

THP: Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 33

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead Monday in Claiborne County after he was hit by a car while directing traffic. They said Roger Estes, 77, from New Tazewell was directing traffic on Highway 33 while a car was driving south on the highway. They said Estes was hit by the car on Monday.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rural Metro: Home a total loss after house fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that resulted in the total loss of a South Knoxville home late Wednesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire-Knox County. Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said crews responded to the reported house fire in the 1000 block of Brown Road […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
WBIR

JCSO: Man dies after tractor rolls over in ditch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled into a ditch in Jefferson County on Monday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies. JCSO said deputies were dispatched to a reported tractor accident at a residence on Spring Creek Road around...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

KFD: West Hills home a total loss after fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred late Tuesday night in the West Hills area that resulted in a total loss. One man was treated at the scene, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, KFD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire performed a water rescue in the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudon Lake Monday. The rescue was in response to a crash between a boat and two minor water tubers, officials with Rural Metro told WVLT News. “The two...
wtloam.com

East Bernstadt Man Arrested After Banging On The Door Of A House, Yelling With A Knife

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Marcus Stigall were called out to a home off Sally’s Branch Road where a man was reportedly holding a knife, yelling and banging on the front door. Deputies arrived to find 27-year-old Shane Warner of East Bernstadt there still holding a knife. Warner dropped the knife when deputies ordered him to. During the investigation deputies determined Warner was under the influence of drugs and that he didn’t know where he was and that the residence was not his. Warner was arrested and charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and menacing. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were Deputies Brian France and Drew Wilson. Warner was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
EAST BERNSTADT, KY

