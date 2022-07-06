Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

Officials with the Manchester Fire Department reported they were called out to KY 638 Tuesday night where a truck had been swept away by flood water with the driver still inside. When the team arrived, they found the man hanging out the window of the truck with the water continuing to rise around him. Firefighters were able to grab the man and get him to safety. He was then turned over to Clay County EMS. Officials say this is why they preach “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when flooding is possible. They say not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you also risk the lives of first responders.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO