Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Marcus Stigall were called out to a home off Sally’s Branch Road where a man was reportedly holding a knife, yelling and banging on the front door. Deputies arrived to find 27-year-old Shane Warner of East Bernstadt there still holding a knife. Warner dropped the knife when deputies ordered him to. During the investigation deputies determined Warner was under the influence of drugs and that he didn’t know where he was and that the residence was not his. Warner was arrested and charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and menacing. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were Deputies Brian France and Drew Wilson. Warner was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
