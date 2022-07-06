Parade shooting suspect charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
Robert E. Crimo III, identified by police as the person suspected of shooting and killing six people and wounding dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been arrested, authorities said. CNN’s Josh Campbell has more on the investigation.
Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged shooter in Monday’s Highland Park shooting, said he had “no clue” about what his son, Robert Crimo III, had been planning. Investigators of the mass shooting discovered that Crimo Jr. cosigned on his son’s Firearm...
At least 24 people have been injured and six are dead after a shooter opened fire at a July 4th parade in the central business district of Highland Park, a suburb in Illinois. In a press conference Monday afternoon, police said that the suspect — described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt — is at large.
Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning.Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news...
Gun violence spiked over Fourth of July weekend, with shootings reported in nearly every U.S. state that killed a total of at least 220 people and wounded close to 570 others, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The database, which collects information about fatalities and injuries linked to incidents involving...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Benny Martinez watched in horror from her lawn as screaming paradegoers came streaming down the hill, fleeing a gunman who opened fire on her beloved small-town Independence Day celebration. She grabbed her 9-year-old daughter and ran back to their two-story home in this Chicago suburb...
Natalie Lorentz and her family had just sat down on the curb to watch the Fourth of July parade when the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, began. Lorentz, who was there with her three young boys, husband and mother, said the shooting sounded "like rapid fire." "We got down on...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 4 (Reuters) - A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Illinois state Representative Bob Morgan (D) was at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, with his kids when a mass shooting killed seven and injured more than two dozen. He tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto what action viewers can take to effect gun control change in their states.
