ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parade shooting suspect charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shepard Smith reports on the latest mass shooting...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
The Independent

Terrifying video of Highland Park shooting captures panic as gunman opens fire on July 4 parade

Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
People

At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

At least 24 people have been injured and six are dead after a shooter opened fire at a July 4th parade in the central business district of Highland Park, a suburb in Illinois. In a press conference Monday afternoon, police said that the suspect — described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt — is at large.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Murder#Violent Crime#Cnbc
The Independent

Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning.Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news...
The Independent

Portland man charged with attacking father and 5-year-old daughter because he thought they were Japanese

A Portland man was arrested on Wednesday after failing to appear in court to face charges he attacked a father and his daughter because he believed they were of Japanese descent. Dylan Kesterson, 34, has been charged with multiple crimes, including two counts of first-degree bias crime, after he allegedly attacked Ryuichiro Abe and his 5-year-old daughter without provocation while they were out riding a tandem bicycle on the city’s Eastbank Esplanade.He rushed the family and “made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent”, according to police.“We felt we might be killed,” Mr Abe said during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy