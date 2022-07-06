ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon Shares a Message to His Kids About Remaining Friends Despite 'Mamas Not In Agreeance'

By Paige Gawley‍
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon has a message for his kids. The 41-year-old TV personality, who will soon be a dad of eight, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself rapping to his children. "I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you...

klp70
2d ago

he should be ashamed of himself

