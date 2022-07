The Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield, a playoff-winning quarterback, for one draft pick. The Cleveland Browns is the Browns after all. We knew this day was coming, we knew all the hoopla around it was never going to live up to the hype and we knew that it would be a disappointing return, but man, we didn’t know it’d be this bad. The Cleveland Browns have traded away Baker Mayfield for a conditional draft pick, which could be a 4th or 5th rounder depending on time played.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO