The highlight of the Wednesday evening Lee County Fair opening ceremonies was the crowning of the 2022 Fair Queen, Haley Tweedy. She is the daughter of Jamie and Jeremy Tweedy of Argyle. First Runner-Up is Laura Mehmert, the daughter of Bob and Kathy Mehmert. Laura was also voted Miss Congeniality by the Junior and Senior Queen contestants.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO