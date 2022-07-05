ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly elected 7th Ward Judge Britain Sledge reports progress,...

The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
CNBC

Italy has declared a state of emergency because of drought: 'There is no doubt that climate change is having an effect,' the prime minister said

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Monday in five regions because of a drought caused by lack of rain and rising temperatures. "For the Po basin, this is the most serious water crisis of the last 70 years, according to analysis by the Po River District Basin Authority," Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.
EUROPE
Axios

The top candidates to replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister

Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader Thursday, but said he'd stay on as U.K. prime minister until a new leader is chosen. The announcement came after his allies deserted him over his mounting scandals. State of play: The race to replace him as both leader of the Conservative Party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin would welcome Scottish independence, claims Labour’s Anas Sarwar

Russian leader Vladimir Putin would welcome Scottish independence, the leader of the Scottish Labour party has suggested.Anas Sarwar said it was “pretty obvious” that the Russian president would be pleased at the break-up of Britain – saying the dictator “would support anything which is damaging to his enemies”.The senior Labour figure also claimed SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon “wants to pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession” as he set out his alternatives to independence in a speech on Monday.Asked if the Russian president would welcome the break-up of the UK, Mr Sarwar said: “It’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Rejects Scotland's Request for Independence Vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said now was not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday. Last week, Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak and Javid resignations: Lord Frost’s letter in full as former Brexit negotiator calls for PM to quit

Boris Johnson’s former chief Brexit negotiator has backed Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid after they resigned as ministers within minutes of each other. Mr Johnson’s government has been thrown into chaos after Mr Sunak quit as chancellor and Mr Javid resigned as health secretary after the prime minister admitted it was a “mistake” to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip. A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister was unable to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted...
POLITICS

