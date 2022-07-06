ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

EU antitrust laws might force Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhone

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sz7LQ_0gVrT9lo00

Apple has never allowed third-party app stores on iPhone or iPad, and the company has had to fight against increasing pressure to do so. The battle over Fortnite, one that Apple largely won, is one such example. Other examples are the new laws in Korea and the Netherlands forcing Apple to allow third-party payment systems for apps or specific apps, respectively.

But the European Union might force Apple to embrace third-party app stores on iPhone. Similarly, the EU’s regulatory body might force Apple to let people install apps on iPhones from any source (aka sideloading), much like what’s possible on computers.

Why third-party app stores on iPhone might be a bad idea

Apple has often explained that the security and privacy features it builds into the iPhone are the main reasons why it’s against third-party app stores on iPhone.

As an iPhone user, I’ve previously explained that support for third-party app stores on the iPhone (and Android) isn’t something I’d need or use. It all boils down to the same security and privacy matters that Apple advertises. But it’s also about convenience.

Apple might be operating a walled garden, where it’s dictating terms to developers and imposing rules and fees. But Apple also safeguards transactions and protects the user’s privacy. Not to mention that the whole digital content purchasing is extremely user-friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j50fL_0gVrT9lo00
Apple iPhone 12 Pro with display turned on. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone security and privacy aspects alone are the most important here, compared to computers.

Almost everybody has phones, whereas not everyone operates traditional computers. Therefore, it’s more important to ensure the safety of billions of mobile users, not all of them computer-savvy enough to understand the dangers that might come from third-party app stores on iPhone (and Android). Laptop and desktop users might be more trained to safely install apps from anywhere on the internet.

But the EU’s new rules might change all that.

The EU’s new laws

The EU isn’t the only regulatory body fighting against the power of Big Tech. And the European Parliament just adopted two bills that the European Commission proposed in December 2020. These are the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA), or the Digital Services Package.

The Council of the European Union now has to adopt the two bills formally. After that, they’ll be published in the Official Journal. The acts will enter into force 20 days after publication this autumn.

Apple isn’t officially named in the new laws, as they propose new frameworks for “gatekeepers” in the digital sector. But Apple will likely be deemed one such gatekeeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU7i0_0gVrT9lo00
Apple iPhone 13 apps. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The EU explains some of the “dos” it will impose on gatekeepers. Under the DMA rules, Apple would have to open the iPhone to third-party app stores.

  • Allow end users end-users to easily un-install pre-installed apps or change default settings on operating systems, virtual assistants or web browsers that steer them to the products and services of the gatekeeper and provide choice screens for key services;
  • Allow end-users to install third-party apps or app stores that use or interoperate with the operating system of the gatekeeper;
  • Allow end-users to unsubscribe from core platform services of the gatekeeper as easily as they subscribe to them;
  • Allow third parties to inter-operate with the gatekeeper’s own services;
  • Allow business users to promote their offers and conclude contracts with their customers outside the gatekeeper’s platform;

When will third-party app stores come to iPhone?

Should Apple fail to comply with the new rules, it’ll risk fines of up to 10% of the company’s total worldwide annual turnover. The percentage goes up to 20% for repeated offenses.

We’ll have to wait for the EU to provide more specifics about the tech giants it deems gatekeepers. After that, companies like Apple will probably work under a deadline to comply with the new rules. Adding third-party app store support to the iPhone won’t happen overnight.

More Apple coverage: For more Apple news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Google-backed Glance to launch in US within two months

The startup is engaging with wireless carriers in the U.S. for partnerships and is gearing up to launch on several smartphone models by next month, the source said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. Glance, valued at around $2 billion, serves media and current affairs content and...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How Apple Lockdown Mode Could Keep The Worst Spyware Off Your iPhone

Apple is calling it an "extreme, optional protection" for users such as human rights activists, politicians, and high-ranking government officials, among other people that are at the risk of covert surveillance by having their phones and other personal computing machines hacked. The new safety feature will begin rolling out to the public with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura this fall.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Apple Products#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The European Union#Android
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 might come in an even bigger size

The Apple Watch Series 8 appeared in several reports in the past few weeks, which detailed some of the wearable’s new features. The device will reportedly feature the same chip as the Series 7 and Series 6 models, but it’ll pack at least one additional sensor, which will be able to tell whether you have a fever. The Apple Watch Series 8 should also come in three options, including a new rugged option targeting athletes and sports enthusiasts. But the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 leak is also the most puzzling, as an insider claims the device will bring over a brand new display size.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Examiner

The iPhone turns 15

This summer marks the 15th anniversary of the iPhone’s debut. The smartphone changed how we live, but its innovations also heavily influenced tech policy in Washington for the next decade and a half. A good example is the push to regulate app stores. The first iPhone came with a...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's New Lockdown Mode for iPhone Fights Hacking, Spyware

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will be offering a new "Lockdown Mode" for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. It's designed to fight advanced hacking and targeted spyware like the NSO Group's Pegasus.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Netherlands
CNET

How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on Your iPhone

A regular screenshot on your iPhone captures exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. Unfortunately, that may not always be enough, especially if you're trying to capture anything that extends past the screen. Hidden within iOS is a scrolling screenshot feature that allows you to capture multiple...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

M2 MacBook Air release date reportedly set for July 15th, preorders next week

Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 a few weeks ago, revealing almost everything about the redesigned laptop. Apple demoed the new design and the notched display, and went through all the specs, including a brand new M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). We also learned prices for the new M2 MacBook Air, but Apple did not reveal the detail many buyers wanted: The release date.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BOE will make iPhone 14 OLED panels despite previous screen issues

Every iPhone generation introduces display improvements, and the iPhone 14 will be no different. All four iPhone 14 models will feature OLED screens, just like their predecessors. But not all of these displays will be identical when it comes to design and features. Moreover, not every OLED panel that Apple...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Outlook Lite Android app is coming this month

Microsoft is working on a smaller and faster Outlook Lite app for Android. The software giant has detailed the app in its Microsoft 365 roadmap, where it describes Outlook Lite as “an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

T-Mobile is paying customers to swap out their Sprint SIM cards

It’s been a bit over two years since T-Mobile merged with Sprint. T-Mobile discontinued the Sprint brand four months later in August 2020, but many legacy Sprint subscribers have still yet to swap out their SIM cards. In an effort to convince those customers to make the switch, T-Mobile is offering them a $10 bill credit, as The T-Mo Report discovered.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

EU adopts Digital Markets Act, possibly forcing Apple to allow sideloading

What just happened? Since late 2020, the European Union has been developing legislation that could significantly affect how big digital platform holders like Apple and Google operate. That legislation is on the path to becoming law later this year, possibly altering the relationship between platforms and third-party developers. The European...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Chery Introduction

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997. It is a globalized automobile brand located in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005004/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

329K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy