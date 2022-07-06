ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thieves steal U-Haul, $25,000 worth of items belonging to KC couple

By Regan Porter
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young couple left town without their possessions. That’s because a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings while the items sat in a U-Haul, just before the move.

The couple is now forced to start from scratch in a new city.

Grace Katzmar and Trey Williams said the U-Haul was parked right outside their home, the Piper Lofts, in the Crossroads. A day later, broken glass from the U-Haul window still covers the road and sidewalk.

“It’s not just stuff,” Katzmar said. “It’s a whole life.”

Katzmar and Williams were building a life together, stepping into a new adventure — moving from Kansas City to New York.

They packed up a U-Haul Sunday night, parked it under a streetlight and locked it up tight, ready to leave at 6 a.m. Monday.

“It’s a busy street so we felt safe just having it there,” Katzmar said.

The next morning, the U-Haul was gone.

“I was behind you, and I could see you just looking frantically up and down the street,” Williams said. “Like we had parked it somewhere else or something.”

“I just said like, it’s gone, it’s gone,” Katzmar said. “I just couldn’t really believe that it’s gone.”

All that’s left, two backpacks with clothes and some plants they had upstairs.

Thieves stole about $25,000 worth of items, as well as, social security cards, birth certificates and passports.

Katzmar said the hardest part is knowing they’ll never see the sentimental items again.

“Those items that are just absolute trash to somebody else, like I have kept a journal every year since I was in middle school and I’m 30 years old,” Katzmar said. “Those are just gone. They’re gone.”

Williams is missing several things his dad passed down to him before he died.

“They honestly mean the world,” Williams said.

Police found the U-Haul in Kansas City, but the only thing in it — trash.

Now headed for the Big Apple, this couple leaves KC with some advice: “Leave the same day you pack, I guess,” Katzmar said.

Since they didn’t use the U-Haul to move, Katzmar is hoping to get a refund from the company.

They’re also hoping police will be able to find the people responsible.

Katzmar said the apartment building and a nearby business have sent security camera footage to police.

