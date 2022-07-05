Jontay Porter says Jamal Murray, Michael Porter 'look great' in injury recovery

According to Michael Porter Jr.’s brother, Jontay, whose knee injuries sidelined him the past season but is back with the Nuggets’ Summer League team, Jamal Murray’s agility is coming along. “He looked great,” Porter said. “His jumper is as amazing as ever. He’s moving really well, too, especially coming from a guy who’s had ACL injuries as well.”

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I’d expect Denver’s summer league starting lineup to be:

Colin Gillespie

Christian Braun

Peyton Watson

Matt Mitchell

Ismael Kamagate (still waiting on the trade to finalize so he can play)

Adonis Arms, Jack White, Kellan Grady, and Jontay Porter likely the other core guys. – 8:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

It didn’t matter that it was with Denver’s Summer League roster. There was Jamal Murray back in the gym, running in live action on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone wants to watch him play,” said Summer League coach Ryan Bowen.

denverpost.com/2022/07/05/nug… – 6:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jontay Porter took the last year off from basketball rehabbing his knee. He didn’t touch a basketball for six months and focused on building his body back up. Porter didn’t know if he would ever play again but said today he’s giving it “one more go” with Denver at Summer League. – 5:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jontay Porter said he took one year off for health reasons, and now he’s back with the #Nuggets Summer League team.

Said his knee feels great and he wanted to “give it one more go.” – 5:39 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Last time TJ Warren was healthy, he averaged 19.8 PPG and shot 57.5% on 2s and 40.3% on 3s. Since 2010, only 6 others have done that: Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, KAT, MPJ and John Collins.

@NekiasNBA on the Nets’ low-risk, high-reward move:

basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 5:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jontay Porter’s living at his brother’s house this week during the Nuggets’ Summer League minicamp. MPJ left yesterday for his own birthday party. On how Michael Porter has looked during offseason workouts: “He’s the same Mike,” Jontay said today. – 5:29 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray participated in parts of Denver’s practice/scrimmage today. Sounds like he played some live action. Matt Mitchell says he got one stop on Murray today, then Murray got him back on the next possession. – 5:19 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Ryan Bowen said Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Davon Reed all got in and played today during Nuggets Summer League practice. – 4:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There are definitely some forgotten moments throughout Denver’s healthy stretch with Murray + MPJ + AG that I’m going back through now and just in awe of.

youtube.com/watch?v=La94Gu… – 12:16 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The only players still on the Nuggets roster from the last time Jamal Murray played are Murray, MPJ, Gordon, Jokic, Zeke Nnaji, and Vlatko Cancar.

Basically the entire supporting cast is new. – 10:27 AM

According to Summer League head coach Ryan Bowen, Murray was there on his own accord and wanted to keep playing even for the portion of the practice that was open to the media. Though that didn’t happen, the reviews on Murray’s movements were all positive. His mere presence had a palpable impact on the atmosphere. “It’s huge,” Bowen said. “You got Jamal Murray playing with our Summer League guys. … Everyone wants to watch him play. The guys want to watch him play.” Bowen said Murray participated in non-contact drills Monday that immediately ratcheted up the competitiveness. “It was great to see him out there,” Bowen said. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022

As for his brother, Jontay’s assessment is that the Nuggets’ forward looks healthy after missing the majority of last season following back surgery. “Mike looks great,” Jontay said and cited his brother as one of the driving forces in getting him back in the gym this past season. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022

Adam Mares: I’m told Jamal Murray played a bit in live action today at Nuggets summer league practice. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / July 5, 2022

Harrison Wind: MarJon Beauchamp was Michael Porter Jr.’s high school teammate at Nathan Hale when they won the national championship in 2017. Beauchamp was a freshman at the time. “I’ve never seen a player like that,” Beauchamp said of MPJ. “He’s going to be a star once he gets healthy.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 20, 2022

Michael Singer: Josh Kroenke on Michael Porter Jr.’s contract:”We’re concerned about his injuries. We’re not concerned about his contract.” My two cents: (They’re connected). -via Twitter @msinger / June 3, 2022