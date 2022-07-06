ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX26

Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Kings County

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are now warning communities in Kings County about the positive tests recently collected for West Nile Virus (WNV). The Kings Mosquito Abatement District (KMAD) collected 46 samples from Hanford, Armona, and Corcoran. Out of those samples, nine...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

East Valley farmers and cities may get more surface water this summer

TULARE COUNTY – Farmers and cities on the east side of the Valley may get more water than they originally thought. Friant Water Authority, which operates the Friant-Kern Canal, said in a recent memo on its website it is confident its contractors will not only get the 15% allocation of surface water deliveries announced in February but that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will likely increase the amount to 20%, possibly as early as this week. The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency which oversees the Central Valley Project, a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric power plants and other facilities which supply water to the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquitos#Elderly People#Hanford#Public Health#Wnv#Kmad
yourcentralvalley.com

Eye on Ag: Exploring the Fresno County Fruit Trail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail offers an opportunity for people to learn about where their food comes from. It’s a self-guided tour of farms and produce stands across Fresno County, from Clovis to Kingsburg. The first stop on the trail is Simonian Farms. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car chase out of Monterey County ends in apparent suicide

– A crash that occurred during a California Highway Patrol pursuit in San Miguel on the afternoon of July 4 was an apparent suicide, according to reports. A Cal Fire arson investigator began a traffic stop on the unidentified driver for speeding in Monterey County. That led to a car chase.
GV Wire

Fresno Rent Hikes Hit ‘Top 5’ in U.S., Industry Data Shows

Apartment seekers in Fresno continue to feel the pinch of higher rents despite a slowdown in increases across the country. That’s according to apartment search website Zumper, which ranked Fresno among the Top 5 markets for rising rents in June. Fresno came in just below Norfolk, VA for the...
FRESNO, CA
delanonow.com

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies searching for relatives of Earlimart man, 68, who died of natural causes July 2. Also, local market robbed on July 5 by two gunmen.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for relatives of an Earlimart man, 68, whose body was found Saturday, July 2 and he apparently died of natural causes. On July 2, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 6000 Block of Road 120 west of Earlimart for an apparent natural death .
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX26

RV fire quickly spreads in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Juan Jose Lugo, Alberto Verduzco Killed in DUI Crash on Jersey Avenue [Hanford, CA]

2 Men Dead, 1 Injured Following DUI Collision near 17th Avenue. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. along Jersey Avenue near 17th Avenue, according to Fresno Officials. Furthermore, per the initial reports, 26-year-old Santana Yanez was speeding in a 2022 Toyota Corolla in East Jersey. Consequently, it struck a Nissan...
FOX26

Selected residents set to obtain free shuttle rides to essential destinations in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Some Fresno residents will now have free access to shuttle services to those essential and lifeline destinations, according to the City of Fresno. Councilmember Miguel Arias presented the project on Tuesday at the Three Palms Mobile Home Park which will be one of the locations including Veteran’s Home and West Park.
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy