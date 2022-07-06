Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Kings County

TULARE COUNTY – Farmers and cities on the east side of the Valley may get more water than they originally thought. Friant Water Authority, which operates the Friant-Kern Canal, said in a recent memo on its website it is confident its contractors will not only get the 15% allocation of surface water deliveries announced in February but that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will likely increase the amount to 20%, possibly as early as this week. The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency which oversees the Central Valley Project, a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric power plants and other facilities which supply water to the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area.

