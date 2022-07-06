Kidnapping suspect captured

The suspect sought in the kidnapping of a 75-year-old Anniston woman has been captured two states away.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, was captured Tuesday evening by the highway patrol in Richmond, Ky., having been the target of a manhunt involving the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Anniston and Oxford police, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

Wade said he couldn't release additional details about how the suspect was located and captured. The action occurred approximately 7:30 p.m.