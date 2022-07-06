ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin Dam, PA

Man accused of theft from dead, extradited to Shamokin Dam

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shamokin Dam Police Department (SDPD) says a man who is wanted for stealing items from a deceased male was located and taken into custody in Puerto Rico and extradited back to the United States.

According to law enforcement, Jose Miguel Hernandez-Thurbus, 33, was taken into custody in Puerto Rico on May 4, 2022, for a warrant issued by the SDPD in January of 2019.

Police say the warrant was issued after SDPD investigated the death of a male at a hotel in Shamokin Dam in December of 2018. Hernandez-Thurbus worked at the hotel and found the deceased before police arrived, where he stole the man’s credit cards.

Kingston Police report shots fired

Officials say days after the initial death investigation, SDPD received a call from a family member of the deceased stating there had been transactions on the dead male’s bank accounts after his death. SDPD investigated and found numerous stores and footage of Hernandez-Thurbus making purchases totaling $492.72 over the course of a few days.

Hernandez-Thurbus then proceeded to flee to Puerto Rico, however, he was located by authorities in May of 2022, police say. He then remained in custody in Puerto Rico until the U.S. Marshall Service turned him over to SDPD at the Harrisburg Airport on July 5, 2022.

After arriving back in Shamokin Dam, Hernandez-Thurbus was arranged before Judge John Reed, Tuesday afternoon and was remanded to Snyder County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Reed on Wednesday, July 13 at 12:30 p.m.

Hernandez-Thurbus is being charged with four counts of felony forgery, one count of access device fraud, eight counts of theft by unlawful taking, eight counts of receiving stolen property, one count of abuse of a corpse, and seven counts of possessing access device knowing counterfeit, altered.

Officials say Hernandez-Thurbus is not a suspect in the death investigation as the investigation into the death is closed. His charges stem from stealing from the deceased man.

