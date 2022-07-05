ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NH

UMass Amherst will receive $10M to limit risk of diseases spread by ticks, mosquitoes

By New England Public Media
NHPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Massachusetts Amherst will receive $10 million over five years from the federal government to reduce the risk of diseases spread by ticks and mosquitoes. The award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...

www.nhpr.org

