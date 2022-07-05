UMass Amherst will receive $10M to limit risk of diseases spread by ticks, mosquitoes

For many hikers, the ideal trail is a remote trail; the farther from civilization the better. The New England National Scenic Trail (NET) is not that trail. The 215-mile footpath runs from the Long Island Sound in Connecticut to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, passing through some of the region’s most striking vistas and dense forests but also cities like Hartford and New Haven, Conn. and Springfield and Holyoke, Mass. In 2009, the trail was designated by Congress as a National Scenic Trail; putting it in the same category as famed footpaths like the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail. A decade on, the classification serves as recognition that top-rate outdoor recreation opportunities can, and should, exist where people live.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO