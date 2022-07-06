Centre County music store reopens in new location

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime State College music store has moved locations after shutting its doors during the pandemic.

Rainbow Music has a new home in downtown Bellefonte. The store is located at 1 Perry Lane behind the Bellefonte Waffle Shop location. The reopening follows a two year closure of Rainbow Music’s State College location at store at 140 N. Atherton Street.

This move marks what is believed to be the first music store in Bellefonte, according to owner Bill Beard.

Beard said the reopening allowed him to make some changes to Rainbow Music. He added an online sales option in addition to in person sales for products and expanded the store’s social media presence.

“There’s more than just price and “do you have what I want,” Beard said. “It’s more like, “I don’t know what I’m doing” and “Why am I choosing this?”

The business is still offering a variety of musical instruments, but now has a new focus on selling pre-owned guitars.

“In Bellefonte, being the only game in town, it’s all about what are their needs and can I fulfill that to make it worth not driving into State College,” Beard said.

