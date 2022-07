Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier comes in at number eight in CBS Sports’ latest ranking of SEC coaches. The first-year Gators coach is coming off a successful four-year stint as head coach at Louisiana, going 40-12 and winning the Sun Belt West division in all four seasons. He led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a Sun Belt conference championship in 2021, reaching as high as 19th in the College Football Playoff rankings and as high as 15th in the AP poll. He has two Sun Belt Coach of the Year awards (2019 & 2021) and has won at least ten games for three straight seasons (2019-2021).

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO