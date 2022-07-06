ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville native ‘Nightbirde’ featured on ‘America’s Got Talent’ as ‘favorite’ Golden Buzzer moment

By Stephanie Thompson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Episode 1602 — Pictured: (l-r) Simon Cowell, Nightbirde — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” episode will offer viewers something different: a retrospective of the series’ best Golden Buzzer moments with show creator and judge, Simon Cowell, and host, Terry Crews.

Cowell will highlight the winning performance of Zanesville, Ohio native Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski from 2021. Marczewski earned the second Golden Buzzer of last season after a magical performance, which was given to her by Cowell.

“Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning!” Cowell told the singer after her audition. “And I, I totally agree with what Howie said. You know, about authenticity. There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through.”

The singer, who had been battling cancer for years, then addressed Cowell and the rest of the judges.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she explained about her journey to the “AGT” auditions.

The Gold Buzzer guaranteed Marczewski a spot in the series’ live shows, however, she had to bow out as her metastatic breast cancer returned.

Following her death in February, Marczewski’s family created the Nightbirde Foundation, to help extend the lives of cancer patients. They also released new music from the late singer on Monday.

“If she would have died in 2020, ‘AGT’ 2021 would never have happened, and if ‘AGT’ never would have happened, she wouldn’t have been the inspiration for millions around the world, never would have came to be,” Marczewski’s brother, Mitch Marczewski, recently told NBC4 anchor Brad Johansen.

Watch “America’s Got Talent” Tuesdays starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

About “America’s Got Talent”

“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

