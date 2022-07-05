ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four years after being shot 9 times, Montgomery rapper CeCe has new life, music

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
Life is good today for Montgomery rap artist Brewer Heights CeCe. At 24, he's a father of three, is in a loving relationship, and has new music on the way.

"At the end of 2018, I was shot nine times," CeCe said. "It was a big change of life for me."

At the time, CeCe was just starting to find his stride in music. He said the shooter was an acquaintance from school, and that it happened over a mix of jealousy and hate.

"He wanted to stop whatever I had going on," CeCe said.

CeCe survived, but had to physically rebuild himself.

"It was pretty hard, I ain't going to lie to you," CeCe said. "I had to learn how to walk again, talk again, chew food again. I basically was a newborn baby."

Sitting there, with his mouth wired shut for a month and a half, CeCe admits he lost his passion for music. All his energy had to go into regaining use of his body.

"I couldn't even talk," he said. "A lot of stuff in music just wasn't there at the time."

He'd later recall his recovery in his 2021 song "Humble."

"To overcome all that and be where I'm at now is really good," CeCe said.

These days, CeCe is walking, talking and singing. The passion for music is back.

He and Montgomery "American Idol" top 10 finalist Lady K are in a relationship.

"He's very supportive and understanding. We motivate each other," Lady K said of CeCe, speaking to the Advertiser in May.

CeCe said he and Lady K are enjoying life and new moments.

As a father, CeCe said that if any of his children were to eventually become interested in the music business, he wouldn't have a problem with it. He'll support them, whatever path they take.

"But, I wouldn't want them to base their life off of 'Let me try to cary my daddy's legacy,'" CeCe said. "I want all my kids to grow up and live their own life."

New music from CeCe

CeCe's latest singles are "No Time" (featuring RR TJayy), and 'Say Nun."

"("Say Nun") is about anybody who ever went through anything just trying to get it right, and couldn't get it right," CeCe said. "It's mainly from the struggle side, from anybody who has really been through the struggle."

He's known struggle. When he raps, he's channeling the people of his community.

"Just growing up being Black and where we're from, the side of town we're from," he said.

He started getting interested in making music as a preteen, growing up in Twin Gates surrounded by mostly guys. He spent a lot of time outside freestyling.

"That eventually carried over to the studio," CeCe said.

More singles are in the works, but he's also planning to release a mix tape.

"I don't want to take a break long enough to lose any fans," he said.

CeCe's music is available on all digital platforms.

Follow CeCe on Facebook at CeCe, Instagram @brewerheightscece, TikTok @cecetrap, Shapchat @bh_cece, and YouTube @brewerheightscece.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

