Joplin, MO

Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting July 5, 2022

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago
Proposed change of zoning from Single Family to Heavy Industrial by Bruce Martin of 4 State Trucks.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main.

This week special presentations to regional educators.

    Proposed Tin Cup Trail

    Presentations

    1. Dr. Glenn Coltharp Retirement Resolution

    2. Dr. Alan Marble Retirement Resolution

    3. Dr. Steve Scott Retirement Resolution

    4. Joplin Area Chamber Of Commerce Quarterly Update

    5. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) And Infrastructure Investments And Jobs Act (IIJA) Project Prioritization Summary

    4. Finalization Of Consent Agenda

    5. Reports And Communications

    1. News From The Public Information Office

    6. Citizen Requests And Petitions

    7. Public Hearings

    1. Public Hearing Procedures

    2. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-272

    AN ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 2004-256, passed by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, November 15, 2004, by removing from District R-1 (Single-family Residential) and including in District M-2 (Heavy Industrial) property as described below and located at 4579 Hwy. 43, City of Joplin, Newton County, Missouri.

    8. Consent Agenda

    1. Minutes Of June 20, 2022 City Council Meeting

    2. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-125

    AN ORDINANCE authorizing the City of Joplin to enter into an agreement with C & L Grease and Wastewater Services for Sludge Hauling On-Call Services not to exceed the amount of One Hundred Fifty Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($150,000.00) for Sludge Application and Hauling, authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

    3. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-133

    AN ORDINANCE authorizing the City of Joplin, Missouri, to enter into a Marketing Agreement with Utility Service Partners Private Label, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, for the purpose of promoting a service line warranty program; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

    4. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-522

    AN ORDINANCE reaffirming the gross receipts tax to be imposed upon electric corporations conducting business within the City and matters relating thereto.

    5. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-606

    AN ORDINANCE approving the reorganization of the Human Resources Department.

    9. Resolutions

    10. Ordinances – Emergency

    1. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-135

    AN ORDINANCE authorizing the acceptance of an agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., in the amount of three hundred fifty thousand seventy-eight and 00/100 dollars ($350,078.00) for Engineering Design Services for the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Building at the Joplin Regional Airport; and containing an emergency clause.

    2. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-136

    AN ORDINANCE authorizing the acceptance of an agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., in the amount of one hundred eighty thousand four hundred twenty-six and 00/100 dollars ($180,426.00) for Engineering Services for the Pavement Management Plan at the Joplin Regional Airport; and containing an emergency clause.

    3. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-138

    AN ORDINANCE approving a work authorization with Allgeier, Martin and Associates, Inc., for engineering consultation services not to exceed the amount of Two Hundred Sixty-Five Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($265,000.00) for Tin Cup Lift Station Facility Rehabilitation and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

    4. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-139

    AN ORDINANCE approving a construction agreement with Goins Enterprises, Inc. for the 2022 Emergency Repairs and On-Call Sewer Contractor project; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

    5. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-275

    AN ORDINANCE authorizing the City of Joplin to enter into an Agreement with Alvarez and Marsal Infrastructure and Capital Projects LLP to provide administrative services for developing and implementing broadband and connectivity solutions for the City of Joplin; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Contract by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and, amending the Annual Budget of the City of Joplin for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 as adopted by Ordinance 2021-149 on October 18, 2021 and containing an emergency clause

    11. Ordinances – First Reading

    1. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-137

    AN ORDINANCE approving a Work Authorization AMA-OC-22-013 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates in the not to exceed amount of Ninety-Six Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($96,000.00) for professional engineering consulting services for engineering design services associated with the Tin Cup Trail Phase II design; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

