GJ Cannabis Business License Application Review

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 47 applications had been submitted before the deadline of 5 p.m. on June 8, 2022, for the City of Grand Junction’s Cannabis Business License. The City’s website has a listing of the 26 completed ones out of the ones that were submitted. However, the City Clerk’s Office discovered 21 applications to be incomplete after reviewing them, and those applicants have been notified by letter with a chance to appeal.

Those who get denial letters have 10 days from the date of the notice of denial to submit an appeal using the form found on the city’s webpage for cannabis regulation. The City of Grand Junction Cannabis Hearing Officer, Stephanie Rubinstein, will hear any appeals.

The 26 applications that were deemed complete by a committee made up of members from city departments and chaired by the City Clerk’s office were moved on to the compliance review stage of the procedure.

The following requirements had to be met for an application to be considered complete: an application for a business license, verification of the zoning, a secured property with use authorization, an operating plan (covering ventilation, hazardous materials, fire protection, product delivery/packaging/storage, signage, parking, lighting, legal service, and security), financial interests, approval for background checks, insurance, and payment of application fees.

Within the following ninety days, Stephanie Rubinstein, the hearing officer for cannabis designated by the City Council, will hold a public hearing for each of the successful applicants. Following the public hearings, the accepted applications will be entered into a lottery to determine which of the 10 licenses the city has available.

On Main Street between First Street and Seventh Street, recreational marijuana businesses are not permitted on the ground level or in structures housing residential units. The Horizon Drive Business District is limited to two businesses.

Learn more about Grand Junction’s licensing requirements for cannabis businesses.