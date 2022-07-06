The clean list: See 129 Northeast Louisiana restaurants, stores with no health violations
The News-Star obtained food safety inspection information for May 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sanitarians inspected about 461 addresses in the 12 parishes of northeastern Louisiana accounting for 535 permits.
Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.
According to LDH, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.
Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.
About 332 permits had no critical violations, and 129 had no violations.
Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.
See the 129 violation-free eateries
The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.
East Carroll
- First Baptist Church Daycare (Daycare Kitchen), 304 Davis St., Lake Providence
- K. Renee's Sweet Blessing (Walk Up Restaurant), 100 Reynold St., Lake Providence
- Riverbend Detention Center-Phase II Prison Kitchen, 9450 Hwy. 65 S., Lake Providence
- Val's Restaurant, 407 Lake St., Lake Providence
Franklin
- Building Bridges Day Care Kitchen, 1615 Gum St., Winnsboro
- Franklin Parish Health Unit WIC Kitchen, 6614 Main St., Winnsboro
- Future Blossom's Day Care Kitchen, 2409 Gene St., Winnsboro
- Greer's Family Restaurant (Restaurant), 5271 Highway 17, Crowville
- New & Exciting Day Care, 1512 Morning St., Winnsboro
- Smokers Paradise Plus Deli, 3621 Front St., Winnsboro
- Super 1 Foods #640 Bakery, 9 Fair Ave., Winnsboro
- Twin Oaks Country Club Deli, Highway 17, Winnsboro
Jackson
- Jackson Council On Aging Chatham Senior Center, 6524 Hwy. 34, Chatham
- Jonesboro Hodge Elementary School Cafeteria, 2105 S. Polk Ave., Jonesboro
- Jonesboro-Hodge High School Cafeteria, 225 Pershing Hwy., Jonesboro
- Jonesboro-Hodge Jr High School Cafeteria, 440 Old Winnfield Road, Jonesboro
- Quitman High School Cafeteria, 181 Highway 167 Quitman
- Weston High School Cafeteria, 213 Highway 505, Jonesboro
Lincoln
- Camp Alabama (Med-Camps Of Louisiana Kitchen), 2090 Highway 145, Choudrant
- Chick Fil A Restaurant, Louisiana Tech Univeristy Campus, Ruston
- Kiddie Palace Day Care Daycare, 260 Houston St., Simmsboro
- La. Tech Tolliver Hall - Java City, 100 Wisteria St., Ruston
- La. Tech Tolliver Hall Burger Studio, 100 Wisteria St., Ruston
- Ruston Gameday Grill (Tennis Concession), 1803 Ballpark Road, Ruston
- Ruston Sports Complex (Phase 2 Concession), 2103 Champions Way Ruston
- Sushic - La. Tech Restaurant, 211 Wisteria St., Ruston
- The Peach Store, 1007 Woods Road, Ruston
- The Ropp Center Restaurant, LTU Campus Ruston
Madison
- 4-B Group Home Kitchen, 434 Charles Brown Road, Tallulah
- Bayou Macon Community Home Kitchen, 671 Baskin Parks Road, Delhi
- Darrow Street Community Home Kitchen, 618 E. Darrow St., Tallulah
- Gultery Child Care And Learning Center Kitchen, 1011 Ethel St., Tallulah
- M & C Watson Group (Summer Feeding Site), 510 E. Askew St., Tallulah
- Madison Parish Jail Kitchen, 404 E. Green St., Tallulah
- Michelle Williams Medical Transportation Provider Kitchen, 1023 Kimbrough Drive, Tallulah
- South Fork Group Home Kitchen, 149 Afton Road, Tallulah
Morehouse
- Bastrop Pediatric Day Health Center Pediatric Day Health Center, 205 Hall St., Bastrop
- Lagniappe Healthcare LLC Kitchen, 1480 Summerlin Lane, Bastrop
- Little Angels Daycare Center Kitchen, 409 Cason Ave., Bastrop
- Morehouse Council On Aging Restaurant, Washburn Ave., Bastrop
- Subway (Restaurant), 823 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop
- Super 1 Foods 603 Seafood, 2211 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop
- The Snow Bungalow Snow Cone Stand, 1621 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop
Ouachita
- Children's Coalition EHS-Hall Center, 117 Hall St., Monroe
- Children's Coalition For Nela-ULM Center Daycare Kitchen, 907 Filhiol Ave., Monroe
- Christopher Youth Center (Kitchen), 205 Smith Ave., Monroe
- Cinemark Tinseltown Movies 17 #255 Theater Concession B, 220 Blanchard St., West Monroe
- Circle K Store 7766 W/ Subway Convenience Store, 4200 Hwy. 165 N., Monroe
- City Of Faith Halfway House Kitchen, 1814 Jackson St., Monroe
- College Prep Learning Center Daycare Kitchen, 6186 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe
- Dollar General Store #23262 (Packaged Grocery), 2350 Sterlington Road, Monroe
- Dollar General Store #9199 Packaged Grocery, 3031 Arkansas Road, West Monroe
- Family Dollar Store 834 Convenience Store, 1421 Winnsboro Road, Monroe
- Flowers Thrift Store 605 Bread Store, 2222 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe
- Grand Plaza Feeding Site Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 501 S. Grand St., Monroe
- Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Cntr Kitchen, 4820 S. Grand St., Monroe
- Kiddie Garden Daycare & Preschool, 96 Lincoln Road, Monroe
- Kona Ice Commissary Mobile Unit Commissary, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun
- Kona Ice Mobile Unit # 293 Snow Ball Mobile Unit, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun
- Kona Ice Mobile Unit Mobile Unit, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun
- Konstant Krave, 3480 Highway 165 S., Monroe
- La Antorcha #2 (Packaged Grocery), 121 Smith St., West Monroe
- Laugh-N-Learn Academy (Daycare Kitchen), 1007 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe
- Mary Goss Shelter Daycare/Group Home Kitchen, 1515 Jackson St., Monroe
- Mcguire Methodist Church Child Development Center Daycare Center Kitchen, 2075 Arkansas Road, West Monroe
- Murphy Oil USA 5677 Convenience Store, 1027 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe
- Murphy USA #7124 Convenience Store, 1171 Lamy Lane, Monroe
- New Excel (Convenience Store), 5073 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe
- Old Navy #3399 Limited Grocery, 4700 Millhaven Road, Monroe
- Osterland Recreational Center, 710 Holland Drive, Monroe
- Ouachita Nutrition Site 13 Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 200 Claiborne Creek Drive, West Monroe
- Ouachita Nutrition Site Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 300 Harrison St., Monroe
- Playhowse West (Daycare Kitchen), 705 Splane Drive, West Monroe
- Prime Time Head Start @ Robinson (New Kitchen), 5307 Robinson Drive, Monroe
- Prime Time Head Start At Ransom-Daycare Kitchen Feeding Site, 420 Wheelis West Monroe
- Prime Time Head Start At Mlk (Daycare/Headstart Kitchen), 3716 Nutland Road, Monroe
- Ready Set Go Child Development Center Daycare Kitchen, 493 Vancil Road, West Monroe
- Richwood Detention Center Concession Stand, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe
- Richwood Detention Center Detention Center Kitchen, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe
- Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Deli & Crawfish), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun
- Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Grocery), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun
- Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Meat Market), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun
- St. Joseph Continuing Care Center (Nursing Home Kitchen), 2301 Sterlington Road, Monroe
- Swanson Correctional Center State Prison Kitchen, 4701 S. Grand St., Monroe
- The Little Arc Academy (Daycare Kitchen), 2419 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe
- The Spice & Tea Exchange Of West Monroe Tea, 229 Trenton St., West Monroe
- Waffle House #2010 (Restaurant), 1706 N. 18Th St., Monroe
- Water Tree Store Monroe (Water Dispensing Store), 3152 Louisville Ave., Monroe
Richland
- 138 Southern BBQ & Grill (Restaurant), 122 Grimshaw St., Rayville
- ALEH-LLC (Summer Feeding Site), 110 Courthouse Square, Rayville
- Big Creek Traders (Packaged Grocery), 714 Louisa St., Rayville
- Blessings Ministry Mobile Unit Kitchen, 119 Maxwell St., Rayville
- Champions Bistro Mobile Unit (Mobile Unit Kitchen), 253 Black Bear Drive, Delhi
- Coolkids Youth Services (Summer Feeding Site), 711 Louisa St., Rayville
- Deerfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Kitchen, 522 Main St., Delhi
- Family Dollar Store #28495, 902 Broadway St., Delhi
- Kona Ice Of La Delta Mobile Unit, 153 Andy Allen Road, Rayville
- La Fonda Mexican Grill Bar, 832 Broadway St., Delhi
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 1 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 10 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 11 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 2 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 3 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 4 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 6 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 7 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville
- Partners In Care (Summer Feeding Site), 11 Cabuck Lane, Rayville
- Rayville U-Pak-It Grocery, 2175 S. Louisa St., Rayville
- Richland Learning Center (Summer Feeding Site), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi
- Riverfield Academy School Kitchen, 510 Wood St., Rayville
- Tender Touch Nursery Central (Daycare Kitchen), 1128 Harrison St., Rayville
Tensas
- Tensas Council On Aging Inc Kitchen, 111 Main St., Newellton
- Tensas Elementary School Kitchen, Highway La 897-6, St. Joseph
- Tensas High School Cafeteria, 720 Plank Road, St. Joseph
- Tensas Parish Head Start Kitchen, 703 Plank Road, St. Joseph
Union
- Marion Senior Citizen Dining Site Kitchen, 149 Stewart St., Marion
- Spearsville Senior Citizen Dining Site Kitchen, 100 Taylortown Road, Spearsville
- Union Christian Academy School Kitchen, 110 W. Hill St., Farmerville
West Carroll
- Amazin Cajun Grill Restaurant, 955 Highway 17, Epps
- Bolding Family Store Grocery, 9042 Highway 2 E., Oak Grove
- Dollar General #21091 (Packaged Grocery), 304 Kilbourne Ave., Kilbourne
- Epps High School School Cafeteria, 4044 Highway 134, Epps
- Family Dollar Store #8736 Retail Food, 310 W. Main St., Oak Grove
- Helmer's Country Store Conv. Store Kitchen, 8206 Highway 17, Forest
- Helmer's Country Store Grocery, 8206 Highway 17, Forest
- Subway Restaurant, 103 S. Constitution Ave., Oak Grove
- The General Store Grocery, 13644 Highway 17, Oak Grove
- The General Store Meat Market, 13644 Highway 17, Oak Grove
- Tiger Stop Grocery, 204 W. Main St., Oak Grove
See a database of inspections for Northeast Louisiana
If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.
