The clean list: See 129 Northeast Louisiana restaurants, stores with no health violations

The News-Star obtained food safety inspection information for May 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 461 addresses in the 12 parishes of northeastern Louisiana accounting for 535 permits.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

According to LDH, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

About 332 permits had no critical violations, and 129 had no violations.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

See the 129 violation-free eateries

The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.

East Carroll

First Baptist Church Daycare (Daycare Kitchen), 304 Davis St., Lake Providence

K. Renee's Sweet Blessing (Walk Up Restaurant), 100 Reynold St., Lake Providence

Riverbend Detention Center-Phase II Prison Kitchen, 9450 Hwy. 65 S., Lake Providence

Val's Restaurant, 407 Lake St., Lake Providence

Franklin

Building Bridges Day Care Kitchen, 1615 Gum St., Winnsboro

Franklin Parish Health Unit WIC Kitchen, 6614 Main St., Winnsboro

Future Blossom's Day Care Kitchen, 2409 Gene St., Winnsboro

Greer's Family Restaurant (Restaurant), 5271 Highway 17, Crowville

New & Exciting Day Care, 1512 Morning St., Winnsboro

Smokers Paradise Plus Deli, 3621 Front St., Winnsboro

Super 1 Foods #640 Bakery, 9 Fair Ave., Winnsboro

Twin Oaks Country Club Deli, Highway 17, Winnsboro

Jackson

Jackson Council On Aging Chatham Senior Center, 6524 Hwy. 34, Chatham

Jonesboro Hodge Elementary School Cafeteria, 2105 S. Polk Ave., Jonesboro

Jonesboro-Hodge High School Cafeteria, 225 Pershing Hwy., Jonesboro

Jonesboro-Hodge Jr High School Cafeteria, 440 Old Winnfield Road, Jonesboro

Quitman High School Cafeteria, 181 Highway 167 Quitman

Weston High School Cafeteria, 213 Highway 505, Jonesboro

Lincoln

Camp Alabama (Med-Camps Of Louisiana Kitchen), 2090 Highway 145, Choudrant

Chick Fil A Restaurant, Louisiana Tech Univeristy Campus, Ruston

Kiddie Palace Day Care Daycare, 260 Houston St., Simmsboro

La. Tech Tolliver Hall - Java City, 100 Wisteria St., Ruston

La. Tech Tolliver Hall Burger Studio, 100 Wisteria St., Ruston

Ruston Gameday Grill (Tennis Concession), 1803 Ballpark Road, Ruston

Ruston Sports Complex (Phase 2 Concession), 2103 Champions Way Ruston

Sushic - La. Tech Restaurant, 211 Wisteria St., Ruston

The Peach Store, 1007 Woods Road, Ruston

The Ropp Center Restaurant, LTU Campus Ruston

Madison

4-B Group Home Kitchen, 434 Charles Brown Road, Tallulah

Bayou Macon Community Home Kitchen, 671 Baskin Parks Road, Delhi

Darrow Street Community Home Kitchen, 618 E. Darrow St., Tallulah

Gultery Child Care And Learning Center Kitchen, 1011 Ethel St., Tallulah

M & C Watson Group (Summer Feeding Site), 510 E. Askew St., Tallulah

Madison Parish Jail Kitchen, 404 E. Green St., Tallulah

Michelle Williams Medical Transportation Provider Kitchen, 1023 Kimbrough Drive, Tallulah

South Fork Group Home Kitchen, 149 Afton Road, Tallulah

Morehouse

Bastrop Pediatric Day Health Center Pediatric Day Health Center, 205 Hall St., Bastrop

Lagniappe Healthcare LLC Kitchen, 1480 Summerlin Lane, Bastrop

Little Angels Daycare Center Kitchen, 409 Cason Ave., Bastrop

Morehouse Council On Aging Restaurant, Washburn Ave., Bastrop

Subway (Restaurant), 823 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop

Super 1 Foods 603 Seafood, 2211 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop

The Snow Bungalow Snow Cone Stand, 1621 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop

Ouachita

Children's Coalition EHS-Hall Center, 117 Hall St., Monroe

Children's Coalition For Nela-ULM Center Daycare Kitchen, 907 Filhiol Ave., Monroe

Christopher Youth Center (Kitchen), 205 Smith Ave., Monroe

Cinemark Tinseltown Movies 17 #255 Theater Concession B, 220 Blanchard St., West Monroe

Circle K Store 7766 W/ Subway Convenience Store, 4200 Hwy. 165 N., Monroe

City Of Faith Halfway House Kitchen, 1814 Jackson St., Monroe

College Prep Learning Center Daycare Kitchen, 6186 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe

Dollar General Store #23262 (Packaged Grocery), 2350 Sterlington Road, Monroe

Dollar General Store #9199 Packaged Grocery, 3031 Arkansas Road, West Monroe

Family Dollar Store 834 Convenience Store, 1421 Winnsboro Road, Monroe

Flowers Thrift Store 605 Bread Store, 2222 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe

Grand Plaza Feeding Site Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 501 S. Grand St., Monroe

Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Cntr Kitchen, 4820 S. Grand St., Monroe

Kiddie Garden Daycare & Preschool, 96 Lincoln Road, Monroe

Kona Ice Commissary Mobile Unit Commissary, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun

Kona Ice Mobile Unit # 293 Snow Ball Mobile Unit, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun

Kona Ice Mobile Unit Mobile Unit, 267 Jim Finley Road, Calhoun

Konstant Krave, 3480 Highway 165 S., Monroe

La Antorcha #2 (Packaged Grocery), 121 Smith St., West Monroe

Laugh-N-Learn Academy (Daycare Kitchen), 1007 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe

Mary Goss Shelter Daycare/Group Home Kitchen, 1515 Jackson St., Monroe

Mcguire Methodist Church Child Development Center Daycare Center Kitchen, 2075 Arkansas Road, West Monroe

Murphy Oil USA 5677 Convenience Store, 1027 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe

Murphy USA #7124 Convenience Store, 1171 Lamy Lane, Monroe

New Excel (Convenience Store), 5073 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe

Old Navy #3399 Limited Grocery, 4700 Millhaven Road, Monroe

Osterland Recreational Center, 710 Holland Drive, Monroe

Ouachita Nutrition Site 13 Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 200 Claiborne Creek Drive, West Monroe

Ouachita Nutrition Site Meals On Wheels Feeding Site, 300 Harrison St., Monroe

Playhowse West (Daycare Kitchen), 705 Splane Drive, West Monroe

Prime Time Head Start @ Robinson (New Kitchen), 5307 Robinson Drive, Monroe

Prime Time Head Start At Ransom-Daycare Kitchen Feeding Site, 420 Wheelis West Monroe

Prime Time Head Start At Mlk (Daycare/Headstart Kitchen), 3716 Nutland Road, Monroe

Ready Set Go Child Development Center Daycare Kitchen, 493 Vancil Road, West Monroe

Richwood Detention Center Concession Stand, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe

Richwood Detention Center Detention Center Kitchen, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe

Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Deli & Crawfish), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun

Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Grocery), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun

Specialty Meats Of Calhoun (Meat Market), 147 Highway 80, Calhoun

St. Joseph Continuing Care Center (Nursing Home Kitchen), 2301 Sterlington Road, Monroe

Swanson Correctional Center State Prison Kitchen, 4701 S. Grand St., Monroe

The Little Arc Academy (Daycare Kitchen), 2419 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe

The Spice & Tea Exchange Of West Monroe Tea, 229 Trenton St., West Monroe

Waffle House #2010 (Restaurant), 1706 N. 18Th St., Monroe

Water Tree Store Monroe (Water Dispensing Store), 3152 Louisville Ave., Monroe

Richland

138 Southern BBQ & Grill (Restaurant), 122 Grimshaw St., Rayville

ALEH-LLC (Summer Feeding Site), 110 Courthouse Square, Rayville

Big Creek Traders (Packaged Grocery), 714 Louisa St., Rayville

Blessings Ministry Mobile Unit Kitchen, 119 Maxwell St., Rayville

Champions Bistro Mobile Unit (Mobile Unit Kitchen), 253 Black Bear Drive, Delhi

Coolkids Youth Services (Summer Feeding Site), 711 Louisa St., Rayville

Deerfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Kitchen, 522 Main St., Delhi

Family Dollar Store #28495, 902 Broadway St., Delhi

Kona Ice Of La Delta Mobile Unit, 153 Andy Allen Road, Rayville

La Fonda Mexican Grill Bar, 832 Broadway St., Delhi

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 1 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 10 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 11 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 2 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 3 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 4 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 6 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center Dorm 7 Kitchen, 86 Palmetto Road, Rayville

Partners In Care (Summer Feeding Site), 11 Cabuck Lane, Rayville

Rayville U-Pak-It Grocery, 2175 S. Louisa St., Rayville

Richland Learning Center (Summer Feeding Site), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi

Riverfield Academy School Kitchen, 510 Wood St., Rayville

Tender Touch Nursery Central (Daycare Kitchen), 1128 Harrison St., Rayville

Tensas

Tensas Council On Aging Inc Kitchen, 111 Main St., Newellton

Tensas Elementary School Kitchen, Highway La 897-6, St. Joseph

Tensas High School Cafeteria, 720 Plank Road, St. Joseph

Tensas Parish Head Start Kitchen, 703 Plank Road, St. Joseph

Union

Marion Senior Citizen Dining Site Kitchen, 149 Stewart St., Marion

Spearsville Senior Citizen Dining Site Kitchen, 100 Taylortown Road, Spearsville

Union Christian Academy School Kitchen, 110 W. Hill St., Farmerville

West Carroll

Amazin Cajun Grill Restaurant, 955 Highway 17, Epps

Bolding Family Store Grocery, 9042 Highway 2 E., Oak Grove

Dollar General #21091 (Packaged Grocery), 304 Kilbourne Ave., Kilbourne

Epps High School School Cafeteria, 4044 Highway 134, Epps

Family Dollar Store #8736 Retail Food, 310 W. Main St., Oak Grove

Helmer's Country Store Conv. Store Kitchen, 8206 Highway 17, Forest

Helmer's Country Store Grocery, 8206 Highway 17, Forest

Subway Restaurant, 103 S. Constitution Ave., Oak Grove

The General Store Grocery, 13644 Highway 17, Oak Grove

The General Store Meat Market, 13644 Highway 17, Oak Grove

Tiger Stop Grocery, 204 W. Main St., Oak Grove

See a database of inspections for Northeast Louisiana

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.

