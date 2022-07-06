ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

New jobs added to the Port, early bar closings and more in Shreveport business news

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

Hello, Shreveport. In the news this week, take a look at the historic Shreveport Regional Airport, which is celebrating 70 years, and learn more about the 2nd Bomb Wing commander. For more business in the Shreveport-Bossier area, check out Business in the 318.

Celebrate 70 years of aviation history in Shreveport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YODmE_0gVrKwFL00

The Shreveport Regional Airport will celebrate its 70th anniversary July 7.

For 51 years, this building has been home to the airport and was known all over as the future of airports with its H-shape design. But prior to its creation, the airport was located in the TAC Air building for 19 years.

"There's a rich aviation history here, and we hope that continues," said Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport marketing and public relations manager.

To learn more about this historic Shreveport hub, click here .

Check out the new $15 million warehouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bE7wf_0gVrKwFL00

On Thursday morning, the Port of Caddo-Bossier, along with the Red River Waterway Commission and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development joined to welcome the public to a new $15 million warehouse located at the Port .

The 10,000-square-foot warehouse began construction in October 2019 and was finished in February 2022.

The warehouse houses Ternium US and Odyssey Logistics and has helped add five new employees to Odyssey.

Get to know Col. Scott P. Weyermuller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqA8z_0gVrKwFL00

Col. Scott P. Weyermuller, the 2nd Bomb Wing commander for Barksdale Air Force Base, spoke with the Shreveport Times about his journey to his current post.

To learn more about Weyermuller, click here .

Shreveport bars and clubs could be forced to close earlier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqM24_0gVrKwFL00

In two weeks, bars, clubs and other spaces for on-premises drinking may find themselves losing two hours of operation time if they are not located downtown .

Shreveport council member Jerry Bowman Jr. has introduced an ordinance that would change closing hours for those establishments from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The council will vote on the ordinance July 12.

Be on the lookout for Thursday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: New jobs added to the Port, early bar closings and more in Shreveport business news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who Are the Largest Employers in the Shreveport Area?

You might be surprised to find out which agencies and/or companies land on the list of the largest employers in the Shreveport Bossier City area. The North Louisiana Economic Partnership just sent the latest numbers to KEEL News and we find several government agencies on the list including Caddo and Bossier Schools and the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

As COVID cases rise, Shreveport offering $100 incentive to get vaccinated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Thursday, July 7, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that only 45% of eligible people in northwest Louisiana (Region 7) have been vaccinated. This comes as LDH says it has recorded its biggest single-day spike with more than 5,400 new cases of the virus. The last time there was a spike of more than 5,000 cases in a single day was back on Jan. 31.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport nonprofit speaks on impact of ‘Pink Tax’ exemption

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 1, the “Pink Tax” exemption became effective across the state of Louisiana. [RELATED: ‘Pink Tax’ soon to be eliminated in Shreveport]. This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products. Items like...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Airbnb on So. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local woman is helping families make memories. The California native moved to Shreveport to rehab and flip old properties. Now, she runs a popular Airbnb on Cross Lake. Rick Rowe has her story in today's ArkLaTex Made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Ready to Ride the Rails? New Bill to Bring Amtrak to Shreveport

Have you ever wanted to see the country through the huge windows of a passenger train? I have only had the opportunity to do so once in my life, and I will never forget it. When I was 15, my dad sent me a train ticket to come visit him in Kansas. I got on one of Amtrak's gigantic metal beasts in Longview, Texas and took the long, winding trip to St. Louis, Missouri. When I tell you that seeing the country by train is a phenomenal experience, that's a massive understatement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Bougiest Home We’ve Ever Seen in Shreveport-Bossier

You won't believe your eyes when you look at this property that just hit the market in Shreveport-Bossier City!. I honestly didn't know that properties like this existed in our area. Being a horse girl, when a 'farm' comes up for sale, I can't help taking a look. While being listed as 'rural,' this Northrose Estates home is located just 12 miles outside of downtown Shreveport, 7 miles away from I-220.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Crawford
1130 AM: The Tiger

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Shreveport-Bossier gas prices continue to fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pain at the pump is easing up at least a little for drivers in Shreveport–Bossier as AAA reports a price dip of nearly ten cents per gallon. As of Wednesday, the price per gallon for regular gas was $4.32/gallon, a nine-cent drop from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Volunteers needed to serve on two Bossier Parish boards

BENTON, La. -- Vacancies currently exist on several Bossier Parish Police Jury boards and volunteers are needed to fill the spots. The boards include: Industrial Development Board of Bossier Parish – two vacancies; Bossier Public Trust Finance Authority Board – one vacancy. Terms for the Industrial Development Board...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ternium Us#Odyssey Logistics#Barksdale Air Force Base
96.5 KVKI

This Shreveport Diner Named One of the Best in America

Shreveport has had its share of bad publicity over the last few years, but when it comes to food, just about no city does it better. Seafood, barbecue, steaks, Mexican food; we do them all extremely well in Shreveport, but when it comes to "diner food", we can honestly boast that just about no one does it like we do!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

How can I continue to stay safe against COVID-19?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in parts of the country, many viewers have been reaching out to KSLA asking how they can continue to stay protected against the virus. One way to stay safe is to make sure you’re up-to-date on vaccinations. You can find COVID-19...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents escape fire in Highland neighborhood

Chambers spoke in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H. Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the goals is for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Busy Haughton Road Will Be Closed For Railroad Work

Travelers who frequently cross the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks which cross LA 157 just south of the intersection with LA 614 in downtown Haughton have remarked for months, if not years, that the crossing was one of the roughest in all of Bossier Parish. Evidently Kansas City Southern Railroad...
HAUGHTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTBS

Shreveport parents sought for ignoring court orders

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Custodial parents of four Caddo Parish public school students are being sought for failing to appear in juvenile court to answer for the actions of their truant children, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Wednesday in a news release. Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Natalie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dozens of firefighters respond to large house fire on Wyandotte

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency crews responded to a large house fire Thursday afternoon (July 7). The call went out right around 2:30 p.m. for a two-story home on Wyandotte Street between Creswell Avenue and Irving Place. At least 22 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy