Here’s When BLACKPINK Will Be Back With New Music & A World Tour

BLACKPINK announced Tuesday (July 5) that they’ll return with new music in August — and the K-pop superstars will mount a world tour by the end of the year.

A press release from YG Entertainment announced that the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will kick off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

In addition, the release promised an international tour by the end of the year that would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

“A lot of BLACKPINK -esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment says. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The K-pop foursome released their first full-length album — simply titled THE ALBUM — via Interscope in October 2020. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. BLACKPINK have landed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 , including the top 20 hit “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and a pair of top 40s: “Sour Candy” with Lady Gaga and “How You Like That.”

Just last week, BLACKPINK became the first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube. The group earned the title of most-subscribed artist on the platform in September 2021, when they surpassed the 65.5 million mark and took over the lead from Justin Bieber.

Back in 2019, before THE ALBUM was released, BLACKPINK were featured on the cover of Billboard magazine , where they laid out their plans for a U.S. takeover. “You don’t have to understand Korean to understand the music, the visuals, the vibe,” Jisoo told Billboard at the time. Looks like she was right.