Caddo Parish's COVID cases up 20%; Louisiana cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

Louisiana reported 13,968 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 13,893 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.75% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

John Hopkins University has been collecting data from Louisiana on an erratic schedule, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Caddo Parish reported 1,122 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 935 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 71,244 cases and 1,159 deaths.

Bossier Parish reported 630 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 648 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,722 cases and 497 deaths.

Webster Parish reported 174 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 153 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,744 cases and 188 deaths.

De Soto Parish reported 120 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 117 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,903 cases and 135 deaths.

Claiborne Parish reported 28 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,357 cases and 79 deaths.

Red River Parish reported 15 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,167 cases and 54 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richland Parish with 795 cases per 100,000 per week; West Carroll Parish with 711; and Bossier Parish with 496. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caddo Parish, with 1,122 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 1,101 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 1,022. Weekly case counts rose in 38 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Caddo, Ouachita and Rapides parishes.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 24 parishes, with the best declines in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 1,022 cases from 1,281 a week earlier; in Terrebonne Parish, with 374 cases from 489; and in Jefferson Parish, with 1,101 cases from 1,215.

In Louisiana, 26 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 19 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,310,829 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,418 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 856
  • The week before that: 745
  • Four weeks ago: 488

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo Parish's COVID cases up 20%; Louisiana cases holding steady

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

