Dairyland Collegiate League returns to area

America’s Pastime has received extra representation in the Madison area the last two years. The Dairyland Collegiate League has been establishing footing in the area, making a name for itself as a place for collegiate baseball players to get much-needed reps in the summertime.

“College players want a league of their own in Wisconsin,” DCL founder and commissioner Chase Davis said. “There’s nothing like the DCL in Wisconsin besides the Northwoods league, which is a great league which is hard to get in. It’s an opportunity for guys to play some ball.”

The wood bat league is a space for collegiate athletes with NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA eligibility to hone their craft against similar talent levels. One of Davis’ best selling points for the league is access to the Thundercat Sports Academy in Lake Mills, which he owns. The facility offers an avenue for players to stay in shape while competing in the league. The DCL also has a full-time trainer in Fernando Gutierrez from West Hills College (Ga.) and two physical therapists to keep the athletes ready to roll.

The league itself has grown in just its second year of existence. In 2021, the DCL was home to just three teams, the Lake Mills 94s, the Lakeside Beach Bums, and the Johnson Creek Mapaches. That number has now grown to five. The Beach Bums and Mapaches return this year as well as new additions in the Maunesha River Rats, Waukesha Foxes, and Wisconsin Cheese Kings.

The River Rats play at Waterloo Fireman’s Park, the Mapaches play at Johnson Creek Fireman’s Park, the Beach Bums play at Lakeside Lutheran High School, the Foxes play at Carroll University’s Frame Park, and the Cheese Kings play at the Lake County Dock Hound’s stadium in Oconomowoc.

In addition to the new teams, the DCL boasts improved jerseys and game balls stamped with the DCL’s logo.

Beyond Commissioner Davis’ chops as a former player and training facility owner, the managers in the league help bring the DCL legitimacy. The Foxes are led by Jonny Rivera, an assistant at UW-Parkside. Jake Brewer, an assistant at Southwestern Community College (Iowa) leads the Beach Bums. The Cheese Kings’ manager is Brian Daly, a pitching coach at Menlo College. CJ Thieleke brings 24 years of experience as a collegiate assistant to the River Rats as their manager. Finally, Edgewood College assistant Max Orput heads up the Mapaches.

Despite its base in southern central and east Wisconsin, the DCL has nationwide draw. The league boasts players from Montana, California, Texas, Arizona, and even a pitcher from Japan. This necessitates the use of host families. The DCL currently has host families for its out-of-state players across the area, including families in both Marshall and Waterloo.

“The hardest thing about getting these guys a spot is laying the foundation with the community,” Davis said. “I played in college myself and had great experiences with my host families over the summer. I want to be able to pass that on to these guys.”

While the season is underway, the search for additional host families has not stopped. A pair of pitchers from the San Francisco area are interested in joining the league, but have yet to receive a host family placement to make the trip up to the area.

“We’re always looking for more families,” Davis said. “Ideally we’d have families on standby for midseason additions. We keep it simple, asking them just to provide a bedroom, access to laundry, and a parking spot for the guys. That’s it. These families aren’t taking on a kid, these are young adults that can take care of themselves.”

The link to become a DCL host family is http://www.dairylandcollegiateleague.com/view/dairylandcollegiateleague/hostfamilies.

The DCL’s number of host families doubled this season from around 10-12 to 23-24. Davis reported that the primary way families found out about the opportunity was word of mouth, so he and the rest of the league has worked hard to present an impressive presence on Twitter.

Davis, as well as social media intern Hannah Menefee, live-tweet every game with highlights as well as post pregame lineup graphics and postgame stat graphics. This effort to put the league on the map not only helps fans follow along, but helps players boost their recognition and recruiting.

“It’s free advertising,” Davis said of Twitter. “It helps us indirectly build a better relationship with coaches around the country because it shows we care about our guys and are trying to get their name out there. With this being a newer league, I take the marketing very seriously. We want to have a good social presence.”

Dividends of this extra exposure have already paid off as a talented catcher Connor Doughty from the Cheese Kings was offered a spot in the Northwoods League midseason. The success stories don’t end there. Collin McBride jumped from coaching in the DCL last year to being a hitting coach with a minor league affiliate of the MLB’s Texas Rangers in 2022. A medical assistant scheduled to begin work with the league was also scooped up by the MLB’s Chicago White Sox prior to this season’s start. The DCL can be found on Twitter @DairylandLeague.

Beyond the inspiring early growth of the league itself, the players have put on an entertaining show thus far this season. As a whole, pitchers take a bit longer to get back into their groove than batters in summer leagues, which has resulted in plenty of offensive fireworks in the early goings of the 2022 season. For Davis, he just wants to see a good product on the field.

“I’m very happy with what our players have done so far,” Davis said. “We have some great batters and our pitchers are starting to get back in the swing of things recently too. I’m not a fan of any one team, I just want to see good, clean baseball.”

The DCL is trending up, and Davis has even bigger dreams for this second-year league.

“The hope is to become almost a feeder league for the Northwoods League,” Davis said. “We’d like to continue to build a relationship there. We sent four players there last year and one already this year. We also are always looking to expand the league. I’d like to branch into the Madison area for a sixth team next season, and am open to the possibility of even more.”

The league is about 11 games into the 2022 season with plenty left to go. The DCL competes through July with the playoffs beginning on the first week of August. Further scheduling information can be found at http://www.dairylandcollegiateleague.com/view/dairylandcollegiateleague/home-of-the-dcl.