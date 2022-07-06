Authorities find ‘rainbow of illicit’ drugs during traffic stop in Auburn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they found various types of drugs when they pulled over Oakland resident Jayson Breaux in late June.

A deputy pulled a car over along Dry Creek Road and Highway 49 on June 27. The sheriff’s office said the deputy noticed two batons inside the car, and a search of the car was done.

Inside the car, the sheriff’s office said they found a “realistic-looking” handgun and a “rainbow of illicit substances.”

Deputies allegedly found ketamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, methamphetamine, cannabis, Xanax, DMT, heroin and cocaine. Money totaling $5,700 was also found.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested 39-year-old Breaux on suspicion of transporting and selling controlled substances and having weapons. He also was allegedly driving without a license.