I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 5 mistakes I keep seeing tourists make when they come visit

Founded in 2017 by Richard Cantave, the Haitian Nomad is a Haitian-American-Owned travel agency that offers travel experiences with a Haitian touch around the world. This Haitian-born entrepreneur from Dover, Delaware organizes and curates travels to Haiti and other places incorporating history, culture, sense of purpose and fun. Very popular among the Black community in Dover and other places in the US, this Haitian American travel agency has traveled to 40 countries and taken over 3,000 people abroad since its start six years ago.
