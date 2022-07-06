ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento police reviewing evidence in L Street shooting

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are progressing in their investigation into the L Street shooting.

The early Monday morning shooting killed one person and injured four others. The deceased victim was identified as Greg Najee Grimes .

Grimes, 31, was an assistant coach for the Inderkum High School football team and was also an alum of the program. He also played for Boise State before returning to Sacramento.

Sacramento firefighters respond to dozens of fires, issue fines for illegal fireworks on 4th of July

“He wanted to be involved with the students there,” Deborah Grimes, his mother, said. “He started working with the special needs program. Then he started coaching the d-line. He was given that opportunity.”

The other four men were taken to hospitals and were reportedly in stable condition.

The police department on Tuesday said officers recovered 11 shell casings, surveillance video and identified multiple witnesses.

“This appears to be outside and it appears to have happened in the street,” Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

Sacramento police said they will be working through the evidence they collected, reviewing video and talking to witnesses to figure out what happened and who is responsible.

No arrests have been made so far.

