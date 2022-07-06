ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denmark PM decries ‘cruel and senseless’ Copenhagen shooting as thousands attend memorial

By Staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLiCB_0gVrIVgG00

Thousands have gathered in Copenhagen to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend shopping centre shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.

“Cruel, unjust and senseless. Tonight, we all mourn,” the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, told the massive crowd that gathered on Tuesday outside the Field’s shopping complex, where the attack occurred. Frederiksen called for unity in the face of the tragedy.

A boy and a girl, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian man who lived in Denmark were killed, and at least four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at the busy Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday .

The late afternoon shooting shook the city, which had just hosted the opening stages of the Tour de France cycling competition and seen the return of the Roskilde music festival after cancellations because of Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RT8sN_0gVrIVgG00
‘Tonight, we all mourn’: Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen speaks at the service. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“It’s not hard to imagine, ‘what if it was my child?’ – I’m the mother of two teenagers,” the Copenhagen mayor, Sophie Andersen, said during an address, which was followed by a moment of silence.

“Children and young people should not die. They should be immortal,” Andersen added.

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik also attended the service, where speeches were interspersed with musical performances.

“We stand together in this difficult time,” Frederik said.

The mood was sombre, with some crying among the many families and young people who had gathered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qzp5s_0gVrIVgG00
People comfort each other at the memorial service. Photograph: Sergei Grits/AP

“I’m quite ambivalent. Of course it’s nice to see all these people who are here to support the people who have been hurt by this action, but I’m also a little scared,” Oliver Stoltz, who works in a sporting goods store at the shopping centre, said.

The 24-year-old was at Field’s – located between the city centre and the capital’s airport – when the shooting started and heard the first shots ring out.

“This used to be a place where I can go work, be happy and have a good time. Now I dread even coming out here to this part of town.”

The alleged perpetrator of the attack, a 22-year-old Danish man who authorities say was known to mental health services, was remanded in custody in a closed psychiatric ward on Monday on murder charges .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2yBz_0gVrIVgG00
A woman lays flowers in front of the Field’s shopping centre. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Police said on Tuesday they had no new information to release about the investigation.

The Field’s shopping centre has been closed since the attack and is expected to reopen on July 11.

Denmark’s largest cinema chain also kept all its movie theatres closed because the 17-year-old boy killed in the attack worked in the cinema in the shopping centre.

Nordisk Film Biografer said on Facebook that the company made the decision out of respect for the victims and “to talk the situation through with our staff”.

With Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
BBC

The sole survivor of a Russian shooting - he lived by playing dead

Taxi driver and father of four, Ivan Skyba, found himself defending a suburban street at the start of the war. He narrowly avoided death at the hands of the Russians. All the other Ukrainian men with him were not so lucky. Prosecutors are treating what happened in the small city of Bucha as a war crime. Fergal Keane has been to meet Ivan, the sole survivor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Murder#Violent Crime#Danish#Russian#Roskilde#Anadolu Agency
The Guardian

Turkey seizes Russian ship carrying ‘stolen’ Ukrainian grain

A Russian-flagged ship carrying thousands of tonnes of grain is being held and investigated by Turkish authorities in the Black Sea port of Karasu over claims its cargo was stolen from Ukraine. Turkish customs officials acted after Kyiv claimed the Zhibek Zholy was illegally transporting 7,000 tonnes of grain out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy