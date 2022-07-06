Fire damages trailer in Washoe Valley

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 lanes are open again after a temporary closure due to a four-car collision Thursday morning near the Nevada state line, according to the California Highway Patrol. “All lanes open on I-80 eastbound, west of the Nevada State line. Heavy traffic still in the area along with personnel, […]
California Highway Patrol Truckee says all lanes of eastbound I-80 near the Nevada state line have reopened. CHP advises drivers to drive slowly in the area as there is still heavy traffic. Original Story:. A multi-vehicle crash near the Nevada state line is currently blocking all lanes on eastbound Interstate...
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Michigan was rescued in a remote area of Mariposa County after he traveled to the area to investigate the death of a family there 10 months earlier, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the unidentified man from Michigan was first reported to dispatch on June […]
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A body has been recovered near the Boulder Islands on Lake Mead where an adult female went missing on June 30. The adult female was reported missing after falling off a jet ski with another adult male, who was located alive shortly after. The...
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near the Nevada state line have reopened after a crash Thursday morning, but heavy traffic remains in the area. (Video above: Top stories for July 7) CHP said the crash involved four vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the...
LATEST July 6, 7:30 a.m. With weather conditions improving, firefighters started to gain control of the Electra Fire in California's Amador County in the last 24 hours. By the end of the day Tuesday, containment stood at 5%, and on Wednesday morning, it was 10%, Cal Fire said. The fire...
Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Michael Sickle of Sacramento woke up on the Fourth of July like he does every morning, but what happened next was far from ordinary... He found his truck in shambles. “Come to find out a bear had broken into my car. Looked to me like it...
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “curious” bear cub went exploring inside a Lake Tahoe-area home and got stuck in a room after the doors closed, separating him from his family. A video posted to Facebook by BEAR League, a local organization, shows the cub dangling from a window inside the home. Members of BEAR […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are asking for help locating a driver who they say fled the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that approximately 3:48 a.m., authorities responded to a reported deceased pedestrian at the locationofIR15/Pinto Lane, southbound on ramp.
July 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man captured video of a clever bear that repeatedly opened the door of his parked car outside of his house. Christopher Josepheson said the bear burglary was the first incident of its type in his 30 years of living near Schweitzer Mountain. "I saw...
JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that’s a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles (15.8 square kilometers). It was 5% contained Tuesday night. The fire was making short, uphill runs, fire officials said. “The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 300 volunteers removed 3,450 pounds of litter from Lake Tahoe during the annual July 5 Cleanup, the League to Save Lake Tahoe reported. Starting in 2014, volunteers have cleaned up the beaches around Lake Tahoe and tabulated what they cleaned up. This year...
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — More than 300 volunteers, a dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches on July 5 to tackle trash left behind by holiday visitors. Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular places in Northern California for celebrating the...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
