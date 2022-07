Flash Flood Warning in Milwaukee County

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 643 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER POPLAR GROVE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, HAMPSHIRE, CANDLEWICK LAKE, LAKEWOOD, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, UNION, GARDEN PRAIRIE AND RIDGEFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 41. THIS INCLUDES...BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO