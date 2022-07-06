ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Lou Taylor? Britney Spears' Ex-Business Manager Helped Set Up Controversial Conservatorship, Emails Reveal

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Britney Spears' former business manager was involved in negotiations leading up to the installation of the pop star's controversial conservatorship, according to newly discovered emails published in public court filings.

Britney SpearsReuters

The singer's accusations might be true. One can recall how she threatened to sue Tri-Star to the ground because of its involvement, which the agency has denied.

The filing by Spears' powerful attorney, Mathew Rosengart, in Los Angeles Superior Court last Friday disproves Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group CEO Lou Taylor's previous claim to Page Six that she had "no role whatsoever in the construction" of the conservatorship. 

Incriminating emails from Taylor showed this.

