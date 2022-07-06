Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Northern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Batesland to 8 miles north of Rushville to near Red Cloud Campground, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, Clinton, Lone Butte, Irwin, Mount Maria, Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Shell Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Bayonne, and Hoover Lake This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 75 and 118. Highway 250 between mile markers 32 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
