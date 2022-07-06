ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Northern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Batesland to 8 miles north of Rushville to near Red Cloud Campground, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, Clinton, Lone Butte, Irwin, Mount Maria, Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Shell Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Bayonne, and Hoover Lake This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 75 and 118. Highway 250 between mile markers 32 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 230 AM MDT. * At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alliance, Hemingford, Berea, Wild Horse Butte and Alliance Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
KGAB AM 650

Huge Hail Pummels Parts of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle

A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
City
Butte, NE
County
Sioux County, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
City
Marsland, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department respond to multiple fires

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department have responded to eight fires in the past six days. "It’s been a very busy past six days for our crews," Chadron Volunteer Fire Department said. "We have responded to eight fires, not including EMS calls in between. Six out of the eight fire calls were firework related."
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Broken cinch strap goes through windshield, sends one person to hospital

LAKE MCCONAUGHY - One person was transported by medical helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after an incident at Lake McConaughy Monday night. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue Chief Ralph Moul says a group of people were attempting to pull a stuck vehicle with a boat on a boat trailer out of the sand at Martin Bay. The party was using a cinch strap when it broke and went through the windshield, striking a male subject in the face. Moul called the facial injuries "very serious."
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Kearney Hub

Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

SCOTTSBLUFF — A rural Minatare man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed his car into another one, sending it into the side of a moving train. A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office report said David Bollman, 53, was driving under the influence when he rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee in his Toyota pickup at about 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the BNSF railroad crossing near Minatare.
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Supreme Court Upholds Strangulation Charges Against Torrington Man

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
TORRINGTON, WY

